Rockingham Detention Facility reports second suicide in one month

WENTWORTH — For the second time in a month, an inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility has died after attempting suicide by hanging.
Detention Center officers discovered Cameron McKinzie Chance, 29, of Elon, N.C., on Sunday at around 3:15 p.m. while performing random security checks on the facility's inmates, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, via email.
Officers rendered medical aid to Chance, who was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died later Sunday, Suthard said.
Ashley Marie Eggleston, 24, of Bassett, Va., attempted suicide by hanging at the jail on Feb. 5 and died at a Triad hospital on Feb. 6 from her injuries.
Her death marked the first suicide at the Rock jail in more than a decade, Suthard said in an email. Both Eggleston and Chance were housed alone in their cells when they tried to take their own lives, Suthard said via email.
Eggleston and Chance joined a long roster of inmates who have ended their lives in North Carolina jails at increasing numbers since 2019, statistics show.
“Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”
Chance, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed in the jail at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 27, where he was being held on a $20,000 secured bond, Suthard said.
Eggleston had been jailed since Feb. 2 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Suthard said. She was also discovered by officers during a morning routine cell check on Feb. 5.
Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Chance or Eggleston harmed themselves.
Suthard said he could not divulge the number of detention officers assigned to the jail's approximate 175 inmates, explaining such a disclosure could cause security problems. All detention officers are trained in suicide prevention, he said.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 1-800-273-8255.
This is a developing story. Please check back often for updates at RockinghamNow.com.
