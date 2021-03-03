Rockingham Detention Facility reports second suicide in one month

WENTWORTH — For the second time in a month, an inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility has died after attempting suicide by hanging.

Detention Center officers discovered Cameron McKinzie Chance, 29, of Elon, N.C., on Sunday at around 3:15 p.m. while performing random security checks on the facility’s inmates, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, via email.

Officers rendered medical aid to Chance, who was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died later Sunday, Suthard said.

Ashley Marie Eggleston, 24, of Bassett, Va., attempted suicide by hanging at the jail on Feb. 5 and died at a Triad hospital on Feb. 6 from her injuries.

Her death marked the first suicide at the Rock jail in more than a decade, Suthard said in an email. Both Eggleston and Chance were housed alone in their cells when they tried to take their own lives, Suthard said via email.

Eggleston and Chance joined a long roster of inmates who have ended their lives in North Carolina jails in increasing numbers since 2019, statistics show.