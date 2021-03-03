Rockingham Detention Facility reports second suicide in one month

WENTWORTH — For the second time in a month, an inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility has died after attempting suicide by hanging.
Detention Center officers discovered Cameron McKinzie Chance, 29, of Elon, N.C., on Sunday at around 3:15 p.m. while performing random security checks on the facility’s inmates, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, via email.
Officers rendered medical aid to Chance, who was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died later Sunday, Suthard said.
Ashley Marie Eggleston, 24, of Bassett, Va., attempted suicide by hanging at the jail on Feb. 5 and died at a Triad hospital on Feb. 6 from her injuries.
Her death marked the first suicide at the Rock jail in more than a decade, Suthard said in an email. Both Eggleston and Chance were housed alone in their cells when they tried to take their own lives, Suthard said via email.
Eggleston and Chance joined a long roster of inmates who have ended their lives in North Carolina jails in increasing numbers since 2019, statistics show.
In 2019, the state tallied 20 deaths by suicide in its jails, the highest number since North Carolina began keeping an official record of inmate suicides in 2013. In 2019, 41% of all jail deaths were deaths by suicide, according to data from a June 2 report by Disability Rights NC. And the year saw a 67% increase in inmate suicides, up from 12 such deaths in 2018, according to the report. Statistics for 2020 and the first months of 2021 were not available. “On any given day there are over 18,000 individuals in jails across the state,” Susan Pollitt, DRNC supervising attorney and leading advocate in the area of disabilities and incarceration, said in the June report.“Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”
More than half of the 2019 victims were between 26-35. Advocates with DRNC point out in the June report that the 41% rate in 2019 exceeds the national jail suicide rate of 31%, calculated in 2016.Chance, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed in the jail at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, where he was being held on a $20,000 secured bond, Suthard said. Chance had lived in Reidsville and Elon over the past decade and had a criminal history dating back to 2013, court records show. Chance’s past crimes in Rockingham County included armed robbery, shoplifting and driving with a revoked license.
Eggleston had been jailed since Feb. 2 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Suthard said. She was also discovered by officers during a routine cell check on the morning of Feb. 5.
Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Chance or Eggleston harmed themselves.
Suthard said he could not divulge the number of detention officers assigned to the jail’s current 182 inmates, explaining such a disclosure could cause security problems. All detention officers are trained in suicide prevention, he said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating both cases at the request of Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Suthard said, noting such inquiries by the SBI are standard practice in jail suicide. A spokesman for the SBI was not immediately available for comment.If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 1-800-273-8255.