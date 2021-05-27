 Skip to main content
Rockingham DHHS will offer gift cards as vaccine incentive
Rockingham DHHS will offer gift cards as vaccine incentive

Vaccination Rockingham County

James Blackwell of Reidsville received a COVID-19 vaccine in January at the Rockingham County Health Department

 Staff Photo

WENTWORTH — Rolling up your sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine will earn you some spending money on June 5 at two special Rockingham County clinics, county health officials said this week.

Rockingham County was selected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for the program that puts a $25 gift card in the hands of anyone over 18 who gets a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, said Katrina White, RCDHHS spokesperson. Shots are free and insurance is not required, White said.

And folks who drive individuals to the clinics, based at McMichael High School in Mayodan and Mill Avenue Recreation Center in Eden, will also be eligible for the $25 cards while supplies last, White said in a release.  

Designed to create incentive for getting the vital shot, the program is dubbed "Bring Summer Back,'' the clinics run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at:

• Mill Avenue Recreation Center, 1722 Mill Avenue, Eden.

• McMichael High School, 6845 NC-135, Mayodan.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-342-8140 or visit the RCDHHS website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org

 

Breaking News