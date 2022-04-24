Rockingham emergency staff shortage prompts board to approve bonuses

WENTWORTH — After the county’s head of emergency services told the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners his agency is in crisis from a staff shortage, the board on April 18 approved bonuses for new hire EMTs and paramedics, as well as current full-time EMTs and paramedics.

Also during its regular monthly meeting, the board approved the extension of $100 shift bonuses for both full- and part-time emergency services employees through the end of June.

County emergency response workers have been under heightened pressure in recent months with roughly 14 positions unfilled, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates. The vacancies are for 11 paramedics and 3 EMTs, Cates said in an email on Friday.

Cates’ agency, taxed with major emergencies over the past year, including the June 2021 tubing accident along the Dan River near Draper Landing, which left five members of one family dead from drowning, has made do with 48 full-time response workers.

Of that total, 41 are paramedics and seven are EMTs, Cates said in the email. The agency also relies on 15 part-time paramedics and EMTs to serve the rural county of about 91,000 residents that spans 573 square miles.

In his appeal to the board, Cates said he can’t compete with agencies that offer higher wages. And without workers, he said, basic services are in jeopardy.

“We are in a crisis,” Cates said before the meeting. “We are losing talented employees because other agencies are offering them more money. This proposal is to inform all of Rockingham County of the shortage we have. We run the risk of shutting down ambulances due to not having the personnel to physically operate them because other agencies are offering compensation that we are not.”

Based on salary projections for the fiscal year 2023, Cates said entry level paramedics will make $18.50 per hour or $39, 972 annually. The average hourly rate for all paramedics is $19.34, Cates said. For EMTs, pay is set at $15.05 per hour or $32,885 annually, with an average hourly rate of $15.35, Cates said.

By contrast, the average paramedic salary in neighboring Guilford County is roughly $44,000. And the national average pay for paramedics is just above $46,000, according to salary.com.

North Carolina pays EMT basic workers an average salary of about $21,000, according to ziprecruiter.com, about $2,000 less than Mississippi and Arkansas pay their workers.

Cates presented the board with statistics and county-based research to emphasize the dire need for more emergency personnel.And to close the wage gap, Cates asked the board to continue offering $100 bonuses for full- and part-time EMTs and paramedics who agree to take extra shifts.

Further, Cates asked the board to award $5,000 bonuses to current full-time EMT and paramedic response workers, as well as a $5,000 sign-on bonus for EMTs and paramedics who are hired before June 30.

The board approved the requested unanimously.

The move means the county will pay current personnel the $5,000 bonus in two increments; half in May and the $2,500 balance in November. New hires will see the first half of their sign-on bonus in their first paycheck and the second when they complete their training, or after six months of employment, whichever is later, the proposal specified.

“Cates came to me with a plan,” said County Manager Lance Metzler. “We have to offer competitive compensation to not just hire vacant positions, but to keep our employees here. I’m confident this move is a step in the right direction to retain and recruit our Emergency Services staff moving forward.”

Rockingham County is currently taking part in a salary study that evaluates all county positions and how they are paid based several standards, including level of safety, education and longevity, the county announced in a recent news release.

