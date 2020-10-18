Rockingham Family Charities Turkey Shoot organizers fired up to help those in need

“I enjoy doing them. I think they are a lot of fun,” Eckert said, noting, he felt “it was pretty well organized and had door prizes. It went pretty smoothly.”

In fact, Eckert won the first round and selected a T-shirt as his prize. He definitely plans to return and hopes to bring some friends.

Eden’s Jeff McMahon got involved with the turkey shoot three years ago while looking for a target range for his Carrying Concealed Weapons (CCW) students.

He contacted Bailey and, after taking a tour of the range and the clothing center, “felt like it was a worthy cause,” McMahon said. Now, he teaches classes at the site about once a month in addition to being at the turkey shoots every Friday and many Saturday nights.

Sometimes, McMahon does a special class, donating the net proceeds to Bailey’s charity. His wife, Rhonda Martin McMahon, formerly of Reidsville, accompanies him several times a year to the turkey shoots.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we also will be able to offer CPR classes,” said McMahon, a certified CPR instructor.

Brandon Pegram, 11, of Kernersville first came to the turkey shoot last year and enjoyed it so much, he came back this year.