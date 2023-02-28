EDEN — Certified Nurse Aides, known as CNAs, are essential to patient care at UNC Health Rockingham and the institution is offering scholarships to bolster interest in the career field.

“Nurse aides play a critical role in creating a positive patient experience and generating successful outcomes for those entrusting us with their well-being,” said Dr. Thresa Hardy, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UNC Health Rockingham.

“Our teams need more of these skilled individuals to help meet the demand for care in today’s healthcare environment.”

CNAs, Hardy explained, are vital in providing basic elements of care to patients, keeping nurses up to date on patients’ progress and concerns, and offering reassurance and support to patients and their families.

To support the hospital in its recruitment efforts, the Rockingham Health Care Foundation is funding two full scholarships for CNAs attending Rockingham Community College during each of its three annual Certified Nurse Aide I sessions.

Scholarship funding covers all expenses, including tuition and uniforms, as well as the fee for the State License Exam.

“The foundation recognizes the cost-related barriers that tuition and fees can pose for those entering the health-related fields,” said Randy Hunt, RHCF chairman.

“It is our mission to support UNC Health Rockingham in meeting our community’s health care needs while keeping us close to home,’’ Hunt said. “These scholarships are an investment in local individuals who will impact the well-being of our neighbors for years to come.”

Scholarship recipients are guaranteed employment at UNC Health Rockingham upon successful completion of the program and associated screenings. Interested candidates should submit their applications by March 31. Applications are available online at uncrockingham.org/foundation.

For more information on these scholarships, please contact Erica Vernon, director of the RHCF, at 336-627-8510 or rockinghamfoundation@unchealth.unc.edu.