Rockingham health care heroine's $20K luxury bedroom makeover revealed

A tufted headboard of gray tweed anchors the bed, bouyant with pillows and velevety throws. Airy prints of tropical leaves in a muted gold flank the bed, while a darker gray carpet complements.

A dressing area features handsome white cabinetry and feminine accessories.

And the study is outfitted with a curvy plump chair upholstered in an abstract gray floral motif for Dillard's comfort.

But providing comfort to patients is still Dillard's prime aim, she said.

"They come and go and it's been a joy to me … being able to talk to the patients who are there … some for a long time with COVID and no visitors. I'm a people person, and I love to meet people and to make people laugh. I love to be of comfort to them,'' Dillard said.

As Thanksgiving approaches and the disease rate skyrockets in the region, Dillard said she hopes citizens will "wear their masks at all times and make sure they sanitize their hands and stay away from large crowds of people.''

The thrill of the new bedroom suite continues to catch Dillard by surprise, she said.

"I still come in now, after a few days, and I still can't believe this has happened to me,'' she said. "I don't even want anything for Christmas because I've got it all right here.''

