 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockingham Health Dept. introduces "Rosie the Register"

  • 0
Rosie the Register

Rosie the Register, a new kiosk registration tool for the Rockingham County Health Department, should provide more convenience for clients seeking appointments.

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Health Department

WENTWORTH — Rosie knows how to cut through red tape.

Indeed, “Rosie the Register” is the Rockingham County Health Department’s new computerized registration kiosk that health officials hope will provide more efficient service to clients and better productivity for staff, health officials announced this week.

The freestanding kiosk system is located in the foyer of the health department and makes it possible for clients to check in discreetly for appointments and services within the department, health officials said.

And the new system will be up and running on April 18.

“Providing quality service and enhancing customer experience remains a top priority,” said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “We are hopeful that the new service delivery will not only improve staff workflow but also decrease wait time for our clients.”

For more information about “Rosie-The Register” or programs and services provided by Rockingham County Division of Public Health, visit www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or call 336-342-8140.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCC Job Fair set for April 13

RCC Job Fair set for April 13

WENTWORTH — Job seekers will have a chance to meet employers in person at the 2022 Rockingham Community Job Fair on April 13.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert