Rockingham Health Dept. introduces "Rosie the Register"

WENTWORTH — Rosie knows how to cut through red tape.

Indeed, “Rosie the Register” is the Rockingham County Health Department’s new computerized registration kiosk that health officials hope will provide more efficient service to clients and better productivity for staff, health officials announced this week.

The freestanding kiosk system is located in the foyer of the health department and makes it possible for clients to check in discreetly for appointments and services within the department, health officials said.

And the new system will be up and running on April 18.

“Providing quality service and enhancing customer experience remains a top priority,” said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “We are hopeful that the new service delivery will not only improve staff workflow but also decrease wait time for our clients.”

For more information about “Rosie-The Register” or programs and services provided by Rockingham County Division of Public Health, visit www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or call 336-342-8140.