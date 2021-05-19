Rockingham honors local man for career of service to county

Dealing with the old 113-year-old courthouse and with new buildings going up, he had to learn to deal with old and new structures and “to be diversified in the way you had to keep them together.”

Modestly, Farris credits his father, Bill, a diesel mechanic with Sam W. Smith Inc. with influencing him in his career.

“He could fix things. He had a very mechanical mind and was a very good mechanic,” said Farris, who admitted he was never a mechanic, but “sort of shifted to the upkeeping of buildings.”

Predominant among the county buildings he oversaw were the Rockingham County Judicial Center (new courthouse), 911 Operations, Madison/Mayodan Public Library and the Western EMS Base.

Most of his career, Farris was building and grounds supervisor for the engineering and public utilities department, successfully involved in the maintenance of 85% of county-owned buildings.

“Once they were set up, I had to make sure the lights, heat, and plumbing were working and everyone did their jobs.”

When not tending to county buildings, Farris enjoys playing music. He became interested in playing guitar when he was 13 but also plays bass and the mandolin.