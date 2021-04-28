Rockingham infection rate climbing as demand for vax drops

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s Public Health Director Trey Wright said he’s deeply troubled that citizens seem more interested in how they can obtain COVID-tests than how they can obtain vaccines.
“... I was startled to be told that we’ve had much more calls about testing than vaccinating,’’ Wright said, explaining he monitors the types of inquiries his department receives, especially at peak times after state health status announcements by Gov. Roy Cooper. “That rocked me to my core, especially seeing more and more younger infection cases.’’
Young adults, ages 17-32, continue to make up the largest group of newly infected in the county where on Tuesday the infection rate had popped up to 5.1%, just a hair over the CDC’s safe target of 5%.
For the past six weeks, the county had held infection below 5% and had even dipped down to 3.6% at one point, health department records show.
Also on Tuesday, the number of hospitalized people in the county crept up slightly from 43 over the past couple of weeks to 49.
While rural communities nationwide are reporting noncompliance by residents in getting second Moderna and Pfizer shots, Rockingham health officials are not sure just how compliant its residents are because of numerous factors.
“When someone does not show up, we don’t know if they have opted to only receive the first dose,’’ Wright said. “We do have some that call to let us know they are getting their second shot elsewhere. Typically these are folks that have traveled out of county and found something more convenient to their location and sometimes schedules. Some have had vacation or wanted something easier on them,’’ Wright said.
Other patients have complained that they “felt bad after the first dose and do not want the second,’’ Wright said. He’s also had county residents who received first shots, then failed to come in for a second shot after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the shot recipient to wait in quarantine.
Wright reminds the public that anyone who has contracted COVID-19 should have the vaccine 90 days after onset of the illness.
On Tuesday, the county had vaccinated more than half of its 91,000 residents and reported giving shots to 47,258 residents. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has diagnosed 7,407 cases of the novel coronavirus and mourned the deaths of 115 residents.
The most recent death reports of four individuals living in long-term care facilities came late to the county health department, Wright said.
In order to halt the climbing infection rate in Rockingham, citizens must get vaccinated and rigorously adhere to safety guidelines for social distancing, Wright stressed.
RockinghamNow’s informal survey of patrons at major retail stores, pharmacies, salons, fast-food drive-thrus and grocery stores throughout the county over the past month showed a high rate of noncompliance when it comes to masking and other pandemic safety measures.
National and local health officials remind that lack of vaccination and failure to social distance and mask leaves communities vulnerable to variants of COVID-19, which are circulating worldwide and may be more contagious than regular COVID-19.
To be effective, masks of any kind must be worn snugly against the face and cover the mouth and nose completely, health officials have explained.
In fact, infectious disease researchers now recommend double-masking in public or when close to another person, at least until more is known about new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged in recent months.
Researchers stress it is possible that some of these more highly contagious variants cause infected people to expel larger loads of viral particles in their respiration, for example.
Good masking etiquette is also required of those who have been fully vaccinated. Health researchers don’t yet know if those with immunity to COVID-19 may still be able to carry and transmit live virus to unvaccinated individuals.
“Masks need to be worn correctly over the mouth and nose,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “I’ll agree this can be difficult when doing some activities (my example is on a rowing machine). Yes, it was uncomfortable, BUT if my behaviors are seen, maybe others will do the same.’’
Vaccine demand continues to slow, Wright said, explaining the county has discontinued mass vaccination clinics at the RCC campus. Now those who want a shot, can get COVID-19 inoculations at the health department’s regular Wentworth clinic, Wright said.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx or check with Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. Call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccines are also available through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at www.YourShot.org.