Rockingham infection rate climbing as demand for vax drops

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s Public Health Director Trey Wright said he’s deeply troubled that citizens seem more interested in how they can obtain COVID-tests than how they can obtain vaccines.

“... I was startled to be told that we’ve had much more calls about testing than vaccinating,’’ Wright said, explaining he monitors the types of inquiries his department receives, especially at peak times after state health status announcements by Gov. Roy Cooper. “That rocked me to my core, especially seeing more and more younger infection cases.’’

Young adults, ages 17-32, continue to make up the largest group of newly infected in the county where on Tuesday the infection rate had popped up to 5.1%, just a hair over the CDC’s safe target of 5%.

For the past six weeks, the county had held infection below 5% and had even dipped down to 3.6% at one point, health department records show.

Also on Tuesday, the number of hospitalized people in the county crept up slightly from 43 over the past couple of weeks to 49.

While rural communities nationwide are reporting noncompliance by residents in getting second Moderna and Pfizer shots, Rockingham health officials are not sure just how compliant its residents are because of numerous factors.