Rockingham infection rate hits 5.5%, another death brings toll to 116

WENTWORTH — As Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate crept up to 5.5% on Friday, public health records showed 69 county residents had contracted the virus since Wednesday.

That amounts to an average of 23 new cases per day, many more than health officials have seen in more than a month. And the CDC considers any infection rate above 5% to be unsafe and a signal that a community is not managing the spread of the infection effectively.

Hospitalizations also crept up a bit this week to 54 on Friday from Wednesday’s roster of 53. The number of immunizations administered spiked up by 772 between Wednesday and Friday, a healthy jump from Wednesday’s 49,200 to 49,975, county health statistics show.

Total deaths from the virus in Rockingham increased by one to 116 on Friday. Information about the deceased was not immediately available.

The state’s average infection rate was at a safe 4.4% on Friday, in keeping with the CDC’s target for safety of 5% or below.