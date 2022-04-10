Rockingham infection rate low, health department begins offering second boosters

WENTWORTH — For now, Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate is at an all-time low, measuring 1.5% on April 6, county health records show.

And over the past 14 days, 43 new cases have been diagnosed in Rockingham as some vaccination centers have closed due to lack of traffic.

But with the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 on the rise in the U.S. — a highly infectious form of the disease which spreads 80% faster than the earlier omicron— vaccination and booster shots are vital to prevent breakthrough infections, local and national health experts and practitioners agree.

And Rockingham County began offering second booster shots through the health department this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC approved the supplemental injections as safeguards for all individuals over 50 and anyone with a compromised immune system. (See extensive information about second booster shots on page A2)

While leading experts are hopeful the nation won’t see another major surge of infection, risk of such problems is highest in areas with the lowest rates of vaccinations, studies show.

In Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000, nearly 50% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and about 67% have had at least one shot, state health records show.

By comparison, North Carolina’s statewide vaccination data on April 6 show 76% of all eligible adults having taken at least one dose of a vaccine and about 50% of the population having at least one booster or additional shot. The state also records 38% of kids ages 5-17 as having had at least one dose.

The state’s infection rate on Friday was 0.87%, while its positive COVID-19 test rate stood at 2.7%.

Rockingham County Schools also showed a steep decline in infections among students and staff over the past seven weeks with just five student infections recorded between March 31 and April 3, the district website showed.

The infections meant seven students were required to quarantine in the district of about 11,700 students.

The low numbers are a welcome sight compared to statistics from Jan 31.- Feb. 6, when 123 student and 26 staff cases were diagnosed, forcing 297 students and 27 staff to quarantine.

Still, though, there are persistent infection problems in two nursing facilities in the county, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, which characterized them as ongoing outbreaks but did not provide the number of infected patients.

Neighboring Stokes and Caswell Counties are struggling with similar outbreaks, the state records showed, noting two outbreaks at residential care facilities in Stokes and one nursing home outbreak and two clusters of cases in public schools in Caswell as of April 6.

Eligible Rockingham County residents can receive their second booster doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of April 7 at the health department here, county health officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized second booster doses of the two pharmaceutical brands for people older than 50 and/or those with compromised immune systems.

Second booster doses are recommended four months after the first booster of any approved COVID-19 vaccine. The additional shot will continue to improve protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations, health experts agree.

The public health clinic will offer Moderna booster shots on Thursdays and Pfizer injections on Fridays. Appointments are required for the free shots. To schedule, call 336-342-8140 or go online at www.rockinghamcountync. Those who have questions about whether to get a second booster should speak with a medical professional, county health officials said. The health department is located at 371 NC-65 in Wentworth.