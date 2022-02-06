Rockingham may soon get funding for drainage infrastructure

WENTWORTH — With the help of its residents, Rockingham County may soon receive funding to reduce flooding in the county thanks to a $38 million program approved by state lawmakers.

The Rockingham Soil and Water Conservation District will apply for these funds on behalf of the residents they serve. To apply and receive funding from StRAP, county conservationists will need to identify areas in the county where debris and sediment has accumulated along with estimating costs for debris removal and designing plans for stream repair. The county is asking landowners and contractors to contact the Rockingham SWCD with locations that would benefit from this project and to be added to the mapping database.