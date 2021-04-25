Rockingham must work on mask etiquette, consider faith differently

WENTWORTH — Two weeks worth of intense observation of patrons at major retail stores, pharmacies, salons, fast-food drive-thrus and grocery stores throughout the county showed an epidemic of inconsistency when it comes to pandemic safety.
The informal survey of patrons and workers at such sites across Rockingham found scores of people in service industry jobs who wore their masks incorrectly below their noses.
At least a dozen people, lifted their masks to reveal their mouths as they spoke, then popped masks back in place to hear replies.
Among them, hairstylists, pharmacy technicians, grocery store managers and clerks, and cashiers in a rural county where 7,332 people have contracted the virus, and nearly 46,000 of roughly 91,000 residents have been immunized.
And countless grocery and big box store shoppers were seen wearing masks in an intermittent style. These individuals kept masks over some portion of their faces as they passed others in shopping aisles, but removed their masks once they were alone on an aisle.
To be effective, masks of any kind must be worn snugly against the face and cover the mouth and nose completely, health officials have explained.
In fact, infectious disease researchers now recommend double-masking in public or when close to another person, at least until more is known about new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged in recent months.
Researchers stress it is possible that some of these more highly contagious variants cause infected people to expel larger loads of viral particles in their respiration, for example.
Good masking etiquette is also required of those who have been fully vaccinated. Health researchers don’t yet know if those with immunity to COVID-19 may still be able to carry and transmit live virus to unvaccinated individuals.
“Masks need to be worn correctly over the mouth and nose,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “I’ll agree this can be difficult when doing some activities (my example is on a rowing machine). Yes, it was uncomfortable, BUT if my behaviors are seen, maybe others will do the same.’’
Some Rockingham Countians who do not wear masks in public said they didn’t believe they were important. Several people said they did not wear masks because they considered themselves to be protected from the virus by their faith in God. At least a dozen people said they would forgo getting a COVID-19 vaccine because of that belief.
While Wright said he respects religious faith, he asks reluctant Christians to consider the scripture further.
“The Gospel of Matthew (22:37-39) provides insight when Jesus was asked which is the greatest commandment: ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God will all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself,’ ‘’ Wright said, citing the Bible verses. “To end this pandemic, we can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Practicing the 3Ws (washing hands, waiting six feet apart and wearing masks) and getting a vaccine when it’s available CAN express our solidarity with one another as we work to prevail during these challenging times,’’ Wright said. “I do worry about the young ... and all adults over the summer,’’ Wright said. “People will begin to vacation and go to many areas that the 3Ws are not mandated and/or enforced. With the county’s infection rate at 4.8% Friday, still below the target safety zone of 5%, the threat of a summer infection surge is still a reality, health officials with the state and CDC said. And vaccine demand has slowed dramatically, Wright said, explaining the county only administered 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week during a Thursday clinic. Such a decrease in demand, means the county will halt mass vaccine clinics at the RCC gym complex and move vaccinations to the health department’s regular Wentworth clinic, Wright said.
How to register for vaccinesTo sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx or check with Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. Call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccines are also available through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at www.YourShot.org.