Rockingham must work on mask etiquette, consider faith differently

“The Gospel of Matthew (22:37-39) provides insight when Jesus was asked which is the greatest commandment: ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God will all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself,’ ‘’ Wright said, citing the Bible verses. “To end this pandemic, we can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Practicing the 3Ws (washing hands, waiting six feet apart and wearing masks) and getting a vaccine when it’s available CAN express our solidarity with one another as we work to prevail during these challenging times,’’ Wright said. “I do worry about the young ... and all adults over the summer,’’ Wright said. “People will begin to vacation and go to many areas that the 3Ws are not mandated and/or enforced. With the county’s infection rate at 4.8% Friday, still below the target safety zone of 5%, the threat of a summer infection surge is still a reality, health officials with the state and CDC said. And vaccine demand has slowed dramatically, Wright said, explaining the county only administered 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week during a Thursday clinic. Such a decrease in demand, means the county will halt mass vaccine clinics at the RCC gym complex and move vaccinations to the health department’s regular Wentworth clinic, Wright said.