Rockingham native "Mr. Wake Forest'' turns 100

Susan R. Wente installation

Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente poses with Provost Emeritus Ed Wilson (class of 1943) after her installation ceremony in 2022.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Wake Forest University's leaders have called for the ringing of the bells at the school's Wait Chapel today in celebration of the 100th birthday of Rockingham County native and legendary educator Dr. Edwin G. Wilson.

Wake Forest Provost Emeritus Wilson is known for having steered the Winston-Salem institution through decades of growth and innovation.

The Leaksville native, fondly called "Mr. Wake Forest'' across North Carolina, is father of former longtime Rockingham County Senior Superior Court Judge Ed G. Wilson Jr. 

A literary scholar and former English professor, Wilson was dean of Wake Forest in 1962 when the college admitted its first black student, Ed Reynolds.

Wilson would spend from 1951 through 1993 at Wake Forest in various professional academic and administrative roles. 

Wilson would spend from 1951 through 1993 at Wake Forest in various professional academic and administrative roles.

His rich life also included service during World War II. A Navy officer during the conflict, Wilson returned home to earn his master's and doctorate degrees in English from Harvard University.

Known for offering poetic recitations to his classes, Wilson began teaching at Wake Forest in 1951, where he focused on the works of Wordsworth , Byron and other Romantic poets.

In addition to his academic work, Wilson served as as assistant dean of the Wake Forest's undergraduate college, acting dean of the college, dean of the college, provost (the university's first), vice president for special projects, and senior vice president. 

Wilson's longest-held administrative position was provost, his role on campus from 1967 until 1990.

Wilson also has been active in intercollegiate athletics and served as Wake Forest's representative to the National Collegiate Athletic Association and to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), as well as president of the ACC.

In 1992, prior to his retirement, the university named the new wing of the Z. Smith Reynolds Library in his honor.

Outside the university, Wilson has served on a number of arts-related organizations' boards, including the Piedmont Opera Theatre, the Winston-Salem Arts Council, the North Carolina Arts Council, and Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

He has also served on the board of trustees at Winston-Salem State University and is a 2002 recipient of the North Carolina Award for Public Service.

Wilson is married to Emily Louise  Herring Wilson (Herring), a professor and poet, with whom he has three children.

 

