Rockingham nurse provides serious illness care that wasn't option for her in 2006

Hospice of Rockingham County is grateful to one of its newest employees for sharing her story to heighten awareness that March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

REIDSVILLE — Rhonda Lucas has always felt called to be a hospice nurse and spent many years providing that very special type of care in Rockingham County.

Some of her 18-year hospice career was spent with Hospice of Rockingham County. After several years as clinical director, Lucas left HRC in 2010 and, 12 years later, has come back in a very different capacity.

In February, Lucas returned to HRC to serve as one of two nurse practitioners in HRC’s first new service line since the agency’s inception in 1987: serious illness care or palliative care, as it’s known in the medical community.

There is no small amount of irony involved in Lucas’s career shift.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for those living with serious illness — cancer, congestive heart failure, dementia, COPD, etc. — to help manage symptoms and improve a patient’s quality of life.

This specialty was not an available practice in the community when Lucas herself could have benefited from it most.

In 2006, at the age of 46, Lucas was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. In a matter of weeks, she went from having a diagnostic colonoscopy to receiving her cancer diagnosis to surgery.

Serving as her own advocate

After her surgery and a subsequent emergency procedure seven days later, Lucas was thankful for her clinical background since she spent a lot of time being her own case manager and medical advocate.

She knew what medical equipment she needed, so she ordered it; she recognized her symptoms of depression, so she requested medication from her oncologist to improve that issue; she knew the importance of advance care planning, so she took home some materials she had at the HRC office. Essentially, she acted as her own palliative care provider because there was no community-based option available.

Lucas was blessed with strong support from family, friends and church family, including a fellow church member who frequently drove her to doctors’ appointments in Greensboro and to and from hospital stays when her husband had to be out of town for work.

Lucas was also quick to point out that she had very supportive coworkers at HRC and an executive director who allowed her to work a flexible schedule to accommodate chemotherapy and radiation treatment schedules.

Emotional support from serious illness care would have helped

Even with her clinical background and strong support system, Lucas acknowledges that access to serious illness care could still have been of benefit to her.

A big piece of palliative is psychosocial support, she said.

“Medically, I was OK. With my experience as a hospice nurse, I usually knew what I needed,” Lucas said. Having to cope with a temporary colostomy, from a psychosocial perspective, is where she knows serious illness care would have given her tremendous support. “When you’re dealing with a stoma, there is so much to process from an emotional standpoint.”

With so much to manage — from coping with the temporary colostomy bag to the self-image issues that brings — there weren’t many places to turn to for support. “I found most of my support in online chat rooms with other ostomy patients,” she said and with a quick laugh asked, “Do they even have chat rooms anymore?”

Delivering care she once needed

Sixteen years later, Lucas is serving as one of two nurse practitioners for Hospice of Rockingham County’s new serious illness care program, providing to others in the community what she didn’t have access to in 2006.

Whether making in-home patient visits or seeing patients in HRC’s clinic in Eden, Lucas works to improve quality of life for those coping with serious illness.

By working to help a patient better manage their symptoms, holding in-depth conversations with patients and their family members about goals, concerns, and treatment options, and coordinating a patient’s care with all their health care providers, Lucas hopes to improve her patients’ ability to simply carry on with their daily lives, she said.

Anyone facing a serious illness may benefit from palliative care and may begin receiving care very shortly after diagnosis.

Unlike hospice care, serious illness care may be provided alongside curative treatments, such as chemotherapy, dialysis, and others.

Understanding what palliative care means

Palliative care is easy to access — a patient only needs to ask their physician for a referral, or they may call HRC to refer themselves. Most insurance plans cover palliative care, including Medicare and Medicaid.

An important point to remember about palliative care is that it is not hospice by another name. While palliative care is a division of HRC, palliative and hospice are two different specialties.

Both specialties, however, share similar goals in that they focus on patient comfort and quality of life.

Flavel Collins is Director of Outreach & Development for Hospice of Rockingham County, Inc.