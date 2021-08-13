Rockingham school board rules masks optional; local docs strongly disagree

“The 800-pound gorilla in this community is our choice of a low immunization rate of 39%,’’ he said of the county of about 91,000 residents.

“With 85% immunization, this would be a different conversation. I want no child to have the experience of coming to school, mask or no mask … and then coming home to watch an unvaccinated loved one, probably older, like this old goat, then watch(ing) them suffer a difficult, deadly illness from COVID and wonder(ing) if they were the carrier and could have done more to protect that older relative,'' Ferguson said. "No child should have that burden.’’

To illustrate the delta variant's reach, Ferguson explained that on July 7, Cone Health hospitals, which include Reidsville’s Annie Penn Hospital, had seven COVID-19 inpatients on their roster. By Aug. 9, the number had grown to 88.

Ferguson further explained that 88% of Cone’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated at that 93% of the hospital’s COVID-19-related deaths are unvaccinated patients.

Dean Rakes of Eden, a father of four Morehead High School students, told the board his children are protected by faith in God, and he wants them to have the freedom to decline a mask at school.