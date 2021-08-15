Rockingham school board rules masks optional; local docs strongly disagree

EDEN – The Rockingham County School Board, despite pleas by local doctors to mandate face coverings this school year, voted unanimously Monday night to make masks optional for students, teachers and staff.
The measure may mean a big step backward and force students to quarantine and return to online studies, doctors told the board, explaining the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has taken a strong hold across the state and county.
In Rockingham County, the variant is responsible for nearly doubling the COVID-19 infection rate over the past two weeks and creating a surge in hospitalizations in county and regional hospitals, health officials said.
On Friday, the county’s infection rate had reached nearly 11% and the county added 20 deaths to its records this week, bringing the death toll to 181 since the start of the pandemic. The dates on which the recent deaths occurred are not yet known by county health officials, they said, explaining state health officials will forward the information soon.
And the move by the Rockingham school board came just after the Triad area’s largest school districts – Guilford County and Forsyth County – decided to mandate masks for their campuses.
Before the board meeting convened, about 200 people, most of whom were against a mask mandate, poured into the boardroom and overflow rooms within the Rockingham County Schools Central Office. Some mothers wore black tee-shirts with slogans, “No Masks, no muzzle’’ and echoed the phrase: “My body, my choice.’’
Public comment opened the meeting with an hour of remarks, mostly from parents who disputed the seriousness of COVID-19, challenged federal health guidelines, opposed vaccinations and argued that children were suffering unnecessary discomfort and developing a dislike of school from being forced to wear masks.
Parent Connie Cuozzi, owner of TeamROC gym in Reidsville, told board members that she equated mask mandates and vaccine campaigns to Adolf Hitler’s restrictions on Jews during the 1930s and 1940s. Cuozzi said that people who choose not to vaccinate or wear masks are treated unfairly as “undesirables,’’ much as Jews were shunned under Hitler’s rule of Germany.
Two longtime Rockingham County physicians spoke to the board over booing that prompted Kimberley McMichael, board chairman, to ask guests to be “respectful” toward speakers.
“I’ve delivered several thousand of the children and young adults … in this county,’’ said John Ferguson, a Reidsville obstetrician who has practiced in Rockingham for 34 years. “Some are in school, some of their parents are here tonight … Get immunized, please. Do it for those you care about. Do it for the kids you want to get out of masks,’’ Ferguson said, emphasizing the necessity of masks in public settings and indoors.
The county’s low immunization rate means COVID-19 variants will flourish in a district with 22 campuses that serve nearly 11,700 students, Ferguson said.
“The 800-pound gorilla in this community is our choice of a low immunization rate of 39%,’’ he said of the county of about 91,000 residents.
“With 85% immunization, this would be a different conversation. I want no child to have the experience of coming to school, mask or no mask … and then coming home to watch an unvaccinated loved one, probably older, like this old goat, then watch(ing) them suffer a difficult, deadly illness from COVID and wonder(ing) if they were the carrier and could have done more to protect that older relative,’’ Ferguson said. “No child should have that burden.’’
To illustrate the delta variant’s reach, Ferguson explained that on July 7, Cone Health hospitals, which include Reidsville’s Annie Penn Hospital, had seven COVID-19 inpatients on their rosters. By Aug. 9, the number had grown to 88.
Ferguson further explained that 88% of Cone’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated at that 93% of the hospital’s COVID-19-related deaths are unvaccinated patients.
Dean Rakes of Eden, a father of four Morehead High School students, told the board his children are protected by faith in God, and he wants them to have the freedom to decline a mask at school.
“The issue at hand today is an issue of faith … Do you have faith in medication or in spiritual aspects? I’ve seen faith heal my children. I’ve seen my children’s faith heal themselves,’’ Rakes said. “I’ve seen my son come back from a diagnosis of death, so I have a reason to believe in these things. Do we understand what putting masks on our children is doing to our children?”
Schools are consistent with anti-bullying messages, “but now we’re gonna let a government bully them into mandating what our children will have. Our children are being tormented,” Rakes said.
Another parent of two school children with a rare genetic disorder asked the board to consider her children’s compromised immune systems as they made their decision.
General surgeon Lindsay Bridges, a mother of an elementary school student in the RCS system, said mask mandates are the only way to prevent school disruptions and closures.
She told the board that any student who is exposed to COVID-19, masked or unmasked, will be required by law to quarantine for 7-14 days “which could potentially close classrooms and schools. This is the law and cannot be circumvented.’’
“Optional masking is not a safe alternative,’’ Bridges said, noting the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend measures, such as masking and social distancing, as well as vaccination for those 12 and older.
“The delta variant is more contagious, and it is spreading in the country and state. The number of cases in children are rising … in my opinion, the death of one child is too many,’’ Bridges said.
“And the suffering of families from any death or disability caused by this disease is devastating and wide reaching as it effects emotional, mental and physical health, but also causes financial and social burdens that cannot be fully appreciated,’’ Bridges said. Nearly 61% of Rockingham County students are from economically disadvantaged homes, state statistics show.
Elementary school teacher Kelly P. Smith Toney, vice-president of the Rockingham County Association of Educators, told the board that she and other teachers want masks to be mandatory so schools can stay open.
“You all pushed for us to come back to school in person, and it was the right choice,’’ Toney said. “If there is infection, legally, (students) have to go home. I don’t want this. This is not about religion and politics, this is about keeping students in our classrooms,’’ Toney said.
Approving a mask mandate should be the board’s goal, “not because you wanna slap a cloth on a kid’s face, but because you want us to learn in person. I beg you to,’’ Toney said.