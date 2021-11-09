Rockingham School Board votes to mandate masks one more month

EDEN — Rockingham County public school students will continue wearing their masks on campus for at least another month, after a divided Rockingham County Board of Education vote Monday night.
The mask mandate, approved in a 4-3 vote during the regular monthly RCS School Board meeting, will prevent an additional 525 students from having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, RCS's Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Mental Health Programs and District Crisis Coordinator Stephanie Ellis told school board members.
Ellis, along with Amanda Perkins, lead nurse for the school district, has kept a close watch on infection rates across the district's 26 campuses since the start of school. The pair have witnessed a dramatic decline in infection rates and quarantine mandates since the school board mandated masks at the start of the school year.
Neighboring Surry and Davie counties recently voted to lift mask mandates.
Monday's vote came as Rockingham County continues to battle a high rate of COVID-19 infection within the community, county and state health records show. The Centers for Disease Control considers an infection rate of 5% or lower relatively safe. Meanwhile Rockingham's rate stands at 6.7% with 125 new cases reported last week.
Bordering Stokes County has one of the highest infection rates in the state at 10.7%, state health statistics show.
The schools on Tuesday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases among students and 10 new infections among staff across the district.
A look back at infection and quarantine numbers for the district from Sept 13-19 shows 1,052 students and 67 staff were required to quarantine for at least seven days due to exposure to COVID-19. During that same time span, 108 students and nine staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.
By contrast, the most recent statistics for the district, which cover Nov. 1-7, show 219 students and 15 staff required to quarantine and 53 total new infections.
Since the start of the school year, 858 students of the districts 11,700 have tested positive for COVID-19, while 93 staff have been diagnosed with the highly infectious disease, district records show.
In other action on Monday night, board members unanimously approved a $4,000 bonus to retain employees. The bonus is to be divided between 2021 and 2022, the board decided.