Rockingham School Board votes to mandate masks one more month

EDEN — Rockingham County public school students will continue wearing their masks on campus for at least another month, after a divided Rockingham County Board of Education vote Monday night.

The mask mandate, approved in a 4-3 vote during the regular monthly RCS School Board meeting, will prevent an additional 525 students from having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, RCS’s Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Mental Health Programs and District Crisis Coordinator Stephanie Ellis told school board members.

Ellis, along with Amanda Perkins, lead nurse for the school district, has kept a close watch on infection rates across the district’s 26 campuses since the start of school. The pair have witnessed a dramatic decline in infection rates and quarantine mandates since the school board mandated masks at the start of the school year.

Neighboring Surry and Davie counties recently voted to lift mask mandates.

Monday’s vote came as Rockingham County continues to battle a high rate of COVID-19 infection within the community, county and state health records show. The Centers for Disease Control considers an infection rate of 5% or lower relatively safe. Meanwhile Rockingham’s rate stands at 6.7% with 125 new cases reported last week.