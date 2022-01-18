Rockingham schools to be closed Wednesday

EDEN — Students in Rockingham County Schools are getting another snow day.

Classes are canceled Wednesday due to the "significant accumulation of ice and the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared causing unsafe travel conditions across the county," the district said Tuesday in a news release.

Schools were also closed on Tuesday following the weekend storm, which dropped several inches of snow and ice across the region. There was no school on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Wednesday is an optional workday for teachers, but staff may not report until 10 a.m. Child care also will open at 10 a.m.

Instructional staff may report to work if it is safe to do so or may work remotely, the district said. Essential employees should work with their supervisors to report to work safely, and all other staff may report to work, work remotely or take leave or make up the time. Officials said employees should review their options regarding reporting to work.