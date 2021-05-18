Rockingham schools to offer vaccine to 12 and up starting May 19

In another similar vaccine campaign, Cone Health is offering vaccines to anyone age 12 and older at Greensboro and Burlington locations.

While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said in a news release.

Appointments may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.

Clinic sites are:

* Burlington—Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.

* Greensboro—Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Cone to offer J&J Vax starting May 26