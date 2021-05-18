Rockingham schools to offer vaccine to 12 and up starting May 19

EDEN — Cone Health and Rockingham County Schools nurses administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to 73 people, age 16 and older on Friday during the school district's first high school-based shot clinic. Now they're ready to accept ages 12 and up.
Friday's clinic was based at McMichael High School in Mayodan and the May 19 clinic will be headquartered at Reidsville High School.
"Our parents and community have been very positive,'' said Stephanie Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety for RCS. "We are very excited to have our next clinic at RHS on Wednesday. We truly hope our families will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity! We believe this will help our students be more safe and also increase instructional time. If they obtain their vaccine- they will not have to quarantine,'' Ellis said, explaining such quarantine is required by the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health And Human Services.
"We believe this is a great step to ensure safety for our students and our staff,'' Ellis said of the free shots which are optional and require parental consent.
"While we recognize this is personal choice, we hope our families and students will take advantage of this great opportunity! We had many people grateful for these clinics we have set up for students!''
To obtain a consent form for your child, link to: http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM.
Ellis reminds that the high school-based clinics are also open to any members of the community and any interested staff who have not yet received their vaccine.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, the school district and Cone Health staff have coordinated second shot appointment for all who receive first shots.
Other outlets for vaccines for 12-plus age group
In another similar vaccine campaign, Cone Health is offering vaccines to anyone age 12 and older at Greensboro and Burlington locations.
While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said in a news release.
Appointments may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.
Clinic sites are:
* Burlington—Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.
* Greensboro—Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Cone to offer J&J Vax starting May 26
“Our experts have reviewed the data from the CDC, FDA and others and believe the J&J vaccine remains safe and effective,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks.
Use of the vaccine was suspended by the federal government on April 13 after rare incidents of blood clots occurred in people who had taken the vaccine. Its use was reauthorized 10 days later.
Cone Health is unaware of any blood clotting problems from the J&J doses it has given out, officials said in the release.
“I see the pause as proof that the safety systems work,” said Brooks. “The pause also allowed health authorities to caution doctors against using a typical clot treatment that could be dangerous and share that alternative treatments may need to be given.”
A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds 46% of respondents saying they are at least somewhat confident in the J&J vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines earned a much more robust 69% positive rate on the same questions. However, the J&J vaccine remains the top choice for 17% of the unvaccinated.
“The findings are understandable, and we continue offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in most of our clinics,” Brooks said. “The risk of using the J&J vaccine is low, and the convenience of a one-and-done vaccination is very important to a lot of people.”
The J&J vaccine provides immunity two weeks after the injection, which is a plus for many recipients.
Meanwhile, in Rockingham County, the COVID-19 infection rate dipped back down toward to 5.2% on Tuesday, near the 5% mark the CDC calls relatively safe for communities trying to stem the spread of the infectious virus.
The county listed 58 residents as hospitalized with COVID-19 and 119 residents had died from the disease since the start of the pandemic more than one year ago.
More than 51, 000 of the county's roughly 91,000 residents had been vaccinated by Tuesday, according to Rockingham County Health Department statistics, and 7, 756 people had contracted the disease since the start of the global health crisis.