Rockingham sees 8 deaths in 10 days, 200 cases in four

WENTWORTH — Eight residents of Rockingham County have died from COVID-19 within the last 10 days, according to county health statistics.
The ages of five individuals whose deaths have been reported since Monday were not immediately available.
Along with the grim statistic, comes a dangerous infection rate for the county of 91,000 — 9.8% on Tuesday, a slight drop from Friday's 10.4%, an all-time high.
Cases continue to pile on, averaging around 39 news illnesses confirmed per day since Nov. 20 when the total infected here was 2,717.
On Tuesday, that count had soared by 690 to 3,407. Since Dec. 4 when cases stood at 3,208, the tally has jumped by 199— a 6.2% increase.
Meanwhile, North Carolina this weekend broke new records for the number of cases reported in a single day. On Saturday, newly-diagnosed patients exceeded 6,000 and on Sunday new cases reached 6,438, breaking a pandemic record.
On Monday, the state reported 17 deaths, as well as a record 2,240 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The state further broke its pandemic ICU record this week with a high of 528 COVID-19 patients.
By Monday, North Carolina's infection rate was at an alarming 10.5%, more than twice the recommended 5% target.
And the state counted 399,362 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 5,560 on Tuesday.
Rockingham's neighbors in surrounding counties also continued to struggle this week with high infection rates. Caswell County's percent positive rate was 10.5%, Stokes, 8.2%, and Surry, 11.2%.
Simply put, the percent positive rate means that of all individuals tested, a certain percentage test positive for the novel coronavirus. The measure helps public health officials and infectious disease experts deduce how widely infection may actually have spread within a community.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a region.
Twelve days since Thanksgiving, local health professions say they are seeing a large number of infections linked directly to holiday get-togethers with extended family and friends.
And a recent informal survey of area restaurants, bars and grocery stores in Rockingham, show large shopping crowds with little social distancing. At two county bars, the majority of inside patrons wore no masks this weekend.
Fast food servers at four restaurants in three Rockingham County towns donned masks, but did not cover their noses, rendering the masks ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Of the county's total cases, 1,573 have recovered, while 1,385 are recuperating at home, county statistics show.
Data show 1,956 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance of patients are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 43,669 tests.
As Christmas approaches, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
