Rockingham sees 8 deaths in 10 days, 200 cases in four

WENTWORTH — Eight residents of Rockingham County have died from COVID-19 within the last 10 days, according to county health statistics.

The ages of five individuals whose deaths have been reported since Monday were not immediately available.

Along with the grim statistic, comes a dangerous infection rate for the county of 91,000 — 9.8% on Tuesday, a slight drop from Friday's 10.4%, an all-time high.

Cases continue to pile on, averaging around 39 news illnesses confirmed per day since Nov. 20 when the total infected here was 2,717.

On Tuesday, that count had soared by 690 to 3,407. Since Dec. 4 when cases stood at 3,208, the tally has jumped by 199— a 6.2% increase.

Meanwhile, North Carolina this weekend broke new records for the number of cases reported in a single day. On Saturday, newly-diagnosed patients exceeded 6,000 and on Sunday new cases reached 6,438, breaking a pandemic record.

On Monday, the state reported 17 deaths, as well as a record 2,240 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The state further broke its pandemic ICU record this week with a high of 528 COVID-19 patients.