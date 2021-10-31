Rockingham Sheriff offers Halloween safety tips

Children should carry flashlights with fresh batteries will help children see better and be seen more clearly.

While Trick-or-Treating

Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.

Walk; do not run, from house to house. Do not cross yards and lawns where unseen objects or uneven terrain may present tripping hazards.

Walk on sidewalks, not in the street.

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic if there are no sidewalks.

Treats

Give children an early meal before going out.

Insist that treats be brought home for inspection before anything is eaten.

Wash fruit and slice it into small pieces.

Throw away any candy that is unwrapped or partially-wrapped or has a strange odor, color, or texture.

Homeowners/decorations

Keep candles and jack-o-lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against flames.

Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.