Rockingham Sheriff offers Halloween safety tips

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page wants children and parents to take precautions as they trick or treat on Halloween to avoid accidents and unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, he said in a recent press release.
“Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some common sense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” Page said.
The sheriff’s safety tips include:
COVID-19
Follow state and county health policies.
Trick or treaters and families should use hand sanitizer.
Encourage social distancing.
Remember that Halloween costume masks are not suitable to provide COVID-19 protection and filter microbes that cause the highly transmissable virus.
Avoid going to indoor activities where people may be crowded together. Instead, choose outdoor activities with good ventilation.
Motorists
Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.
Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
Parents
Make sure that an adult or an older responsible youth supervises little ghosts and goblins if they are under 12.
Check the sex offender registry at www.NCSBI.gov when planning your child’s trick-or-treat route. You can view maps that pinpoint registered offenders’ addresses in your neighborhood and sign up to get email alerts when an offender moves nearby.
Plan and discuss the route trick-or-treaters intend to follow. Know the names and cell phone numbers of older children’s companions.
Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group.
Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.
Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger’s home.
Establish a return time.
Tell your youngsters not to eat any treats until they return home.
Review all appropriate trick-or-treat safety precautions, including
pedestrian/traffic safety rules.
Make sure all children know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.
Pin a slip of paper with the child’s name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.
Costume design
Choose only fire-retardant materials for costumes.
Costumes should be loose so warm clothes may be worn underneath.
Costumes should not be so long that they cause a tripping hazard.
Make sure shoes fit well to prevent trips and falls.
If children are allowed out after dark, outfits should be made with light- colored materials. Strips of retro-reflective tape should be used on costumes to make children visible.
Face-mask design
Do not use masks as they can obstruct a child’s vision. Use facial make-up instead.
If masks are worn, they should have nose and mouth openings and large eye holes.
Accessories
Knives, swords, and other accessories should be made from cardboard or flexible materials. Do not allow children to carry sharp objects.
Bags or sacks carried by youngsters should be light-colored or trimmed with retro-reflective tape if children are allowed out after dark.
Children should carry flashlights with fresh batteries will help children see better and be seen more clearly.
While Trick-or-Treating
Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.
Walk; do not run, from house to house. Do not cross yards and lawns where unseen objects or uneven terrain may present tripping hazards.
Walk on sidewalks, not in the street.
Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic if there are no sidewalks.
Treats
Give children an early meal before going out.
Insist that treats be brought home for inspection before anything is eaten.
Wash fruit and slice it into small pieces.
Throw away any candy that is unwrapped or partially-wrapped or has a strange odor, color, or texture.
Homeowners/decorations
Keep candles and jack-o-lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against flames.
Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.
Keep candles and jack-o-lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles.