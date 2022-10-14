Rockingham Sheriff's Office promotes four to sergeant

The Rockingham County Sherriff's Office recently promoted four staff members to the rank of sergeant.
As a sergeant, Tammy East will be the new supervisor of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Bailiffs Division. Bailiffs are responsible for courtroom security at the Rockingham County Courthouse.
Sgt. Matt Lee will work as a new shift supervisors at the Rockingham County Detention Facility. Shift supervisors are in charge of the personnel assigned to their shift as they perform their day-to-day duties within the jail.
Sgt. Tina Kentrolis and Sgt. Joshua Odell will also work as a shift supervisors at the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
"I am very proud of the men and women receiving these promotions," said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. "They have each worked hard and are very deserving of their new rank as sergeant. The sergeant is the first line supervisor of the personnel placed under their charge. These men and women have proven that they are deserving of this responsibility and I believe there are great things in store for each of their careers.''