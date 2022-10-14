Rockingham Sheriff's Office promotes four to sergeant

Sgt. Matt Lee will work as a new shift supervisors at the Rockingham County Detention Facility. Shift supervisors are in charge of the personnel assigned to their shift as they perform their day-to-day duties within the jail.

"I am very proud of the men and women receiving these promotions," said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. "They have each worked hard and are very deserving of their new rank as sergeant. The sergeant is the first line supervisor of the personnel placed under their charge. These men and women have proven that they are deserving of this responsibility and I believe there are great things in store for each of their careers.''