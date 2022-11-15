Rockingham Sheriff's Office teams with Salvation Army for X-mas Toy Drive

WENTWORTH — Deputies deliver a lot more than warrants in Rockingham County.

Indeed, for most of November and December Rockingham County Sheriff's Office staff takes part in an annual toy drive as team work with the local Salvation Army.

The mission: to make certain thousands of needy families throughout the rural county where poverty is high have toys beneath the tree for their youngsters.

Organizers need donations of new toys in their original boxes and unwrapped and giving is already underway and extends through Dec. 15.

After you shop, drop off gifts at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office located in the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive, Reidsville. N.C. The office is open 24 hours a day. Donations may also be left at the Salvation Army of Rockingham County at 704 Barnes Street in Reidsville or the organization's location at 314 Morgan Road in Ede during regular business hours.

If you have a donation, but are unable to deliver to one of the drop-off points, call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 and a deputy working in your area of the county will stop by and pick it up during down time.