Rockingham tragedy brings NC mobile home fire deaths to 17 in 13 months

MADISON — Wednesday’s tragedy marks at least the 12th fatal mobile home fire in North Carolina in just over 13 months, according to news reports gathered from across the state.

According to those records, 17 people died in fires between January 2021 and March 16, nine of whom were children.

Two adults died in a Rockwell mobile home fire in January 2021. In February that year, two children lost their lives in a Hickory mobile home blaze. Another child perished that month in a fire in Currituck County.

In July, two Sampson County toddlers died in their family’s mobile home during a fire, and a 3-year-old lost his life in a Henderson County mobile home fire in August. November saw the deaths of a Kinston child and a Lenoir County youngster in two separate mobile home fires.

In December, a Fayetteville man was consumed by fire at his mobile home. In January, a Vale man died in a similar fire. The same month, two adults and one child died in a Bell Arthur mobile home fire.

While recent mobile home fire fatality statistics were not immediately available, a 2019 report from the N.C. Department of Insurance noted the state counted a record number of mobile home fire deaths in 2018 when 135 people lost their lives.

State fire officials in recent years have promoted and helped provide smoke detectors for mobile homes across the state, the Associated Press reported.

Experts explain that occupants of mobile homes must be diligent with safety practices because the structures are uniquely flammable because of their composition from vinyl and metal and their small rooms.

For example, an entire 150-square-foot room in a mobile home can burst into flames in seconds, making it difficult for occupants to escape, experts say.

Contained within a room, fire can send the temperature soaring above 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And after a blaze breaks through a mobile home’s roof, oxygen feeds the spread of fire even faster, according to numerous fire safety experts and resources.

Mobile homes are also prone to electrical problems, especially those built with aluminum wiring, which can deteriorate more easily than copper wire over time, sparking blazes, according to the National Fire Protection Association in Quincy, Mass. The group provides information at https://www.nfpa.org/ on fire safety in mobile homes.

