Rockingham youth get into the swim of things with Purple Penguins

The Purple Penguins, Rockingham County’s year-round competitive swim team, ended its summer session with high standings and are looking forward to gearing up for fall and winter sessions.
In most of their swim meets within the Piedmont Youth Swim Association, the Purple Penguins came in first and second.
Team administrator Chris Carter, Eden YMCA Aquatics Director, said the team has competed for more than 20 years under several different names.
Carter assumed her duties with the team seven years ago, working with longtime coaches Kim Garrett and Sonja Patton.
The team normally is comprised of approximately 50 swimmers ages 4 to 18 each season, but the pandemic reduced summer numbers by about half, Carter noted.
At least half the team swam for the past five years or more, including Conner Carter, 11; Sofie Gibson-Neal, 12; Makayla Hairston, 14; Alyssa Harris, 14; Ella Lewis, 10; Julian Llamas, 11; Alayna Underwood, 14; Abigal Underwood, 10; and Megan Rosas-Wuotto, 14.
A number of swimmers have worked hard for the past several years to achieve their best times and to add strength to the overall efficiency of the team: Cooper Carter, 7; Aiden Garrabrant, 11; Kera Hairston, 7; Claire Spencer, 8; Jagger Vargas, 7; and Parker Woodall, 9.
Newest competitors joining this year include: Harmony Curtis, 13; Joseph Fish, 12; Carsynn Gann, 8; Emma Griffin, 10; Alan Jenkins, 10, Lance Jenkins, 10; Jaxon Odell, 11; and McKenzie Odell, 8.
The summer team started practicing four days a week in May. As they developed their strokes and increased their endurance, they were anxious to get to competitive meets with their Franklin County and Alta Vista, Va., YMCA Virginia opponents.
“Overall the whole team is very competitive and very good at what they do,” Carter said.
The only requirements to join the team are to swim unassisted one length of the YMCA’s 25-yard pool and to participate in the majority of practice sessions.
“Team spirit is another advantage,” Carter said.
The youngsters cheer each other on and compare their times after many of their events. Members work as a team under experienced coaches who share a compassion for competitive swimming and always encourage and never discourage a swimmer.
Even the slowest swimmer is cheered on to the finish line and congratulated with high-fives when they complete their laps. Everyone is treated the same, Carter said.
Between events, coaches instruct and/or demonstrate to members how to improve in their next competition.
Employed at the YMCA for 13 years, Carter assumed the aquatic administrative duties seven years ago. She also teaches private and group swim lessons by appointment.
A native of Eden, Carter graduated in 2000 from Morehead High School where she was a competitive swimmer. She attended UNCG, earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science. She worked at the Greensboro Athletic Club until they closed in 2008, when she came to Eden.
Carter said she learned to swim when she was 10 at the YMCA, and has always enjoyed swimming.
She enjoys teaching youngsters to swim and to be safe around water.
To teach swimming to someone scared of the water, Carter said it takes patience and a calmness. Carter coaxes them into the water, then works with them until they are brave enough to put their nose and then their entire head under water.
“It’s like a light switch,” she said. “Once they reach that stage, they progress very quickly.”
She is married to Charles Carter, a 1998 McMichael High School graduate. They have two boys, Conner and Cooper, both of whom have been swimming since they were age 3. They became Penguins when they could swim the length of the pool.
Eden native Kim Rorrer Garrett graduated in 1998 from Morehead High School and earned an elementary education degree from Appalachian State. She has spent the past three years teaching math at Holmes Middle School.
She is married to Mark Garrett, a 1993 McMichael High School graduate. They have a son, Colby, 15, and daughter, Kyndall, 13, who also compete with the Penguins.
Kim Garrett and her children took a break from the team this summer while Colby swam for Star Aquatics in Greensboro. They will return for the Penguins for fall session.
At age 4, Garrett said she became a member of the Y’s swim team, continuing until she graduated. She swam for Morehead High School, and was on a club team at Appalachian. At Morehead, she was in several state competitions, and at the Y-level “qualified for all kinds of regional competitions.”
“In my opinion, learning to swim is as important as learning to read,” Garrett said. “It’s a life skill that will bring you joy your whole life.”
She also teaches private swim lessons because “I think everybody needs to learn to survive in water.”
Born in Ohio, Sonja Patton moved to Rockingham County in 1985 after she and her new husband, Eddie, started to make new lives for themselves.
Arriving in Greensboro, they traveled into Rockingham County and found their future home in Eden, moving the weekend after their marriage. Eddie Patton went to work for Fulton Trucking.
After the birth of their first daughter, Kimberly, Sonya Patton stayed home with her until 1988 when she became Morehead Hospital’s Physician Coordinator. She later worked in Greensboro for 11 years until she volunteered to stay home with her new grandson, Jagger Vargas.
For four years, Sonya Patton volunteered at the Rockingham Rescue Mission and, in early 2020, she became the real estate assistant for Seth M. Woodall and Associates.
Nine years ago, Patton was hired as a swim coach to the Penguins and is a strong factor in the team’s success.
“I am just thankful to be a small part of the lives of these kids and their parents and to be able to encourage them to work hard and accomplish their goals,” she said.