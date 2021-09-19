Rockingham youth get into the swim of things with Purple Penguins

She is married to Mark Garrett, a 1993 McMichael High School graduate. They have a son, Colby, 15, and daughter, Kyndall, 13, who also compete with the Penguins.

Kim Garrett and her children took a break from the team this summer while Colby swam for Star Aquatics in Greensboro. They will return for the Penguins for fall session.

At age 4, Garrett said she became a member of the Y’s swim team, continuing until she graduated. She swam for Morehead High School, and was on a club team at Appalachian. At Morehead, she was in several state competitions, and at the Y-level “qualified for all kinds of regional competitions.”

“In my opinion, learning to swim is as important as learning to read,” Garrett said. “It’s a life skill that will bring you joy your whole life.”

She also teaches private swim lessons because “I think everybody needs to learn to survive in water.”

Born in Ohio, Sonja Patton moved to Rockingham County in 1985 after she and her new husband, Eddie, started to make new lives for themselves.

Arriving in Greensboro, they traveled into Rockingham County and found their future home in Eden, moving the weekend after their marriage. Eddie Patton went to work for Fulton Trucking.