RockinghamNow receives three awards from N.C. Press Association
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Press Association has announced awards for excellence to RockinghamNow in three categories for 2019-2020.

The bi-weekly publication garnered three honors this year in the Community News category's Division B for newspapers with a circulation between 3,500-10,000.

RockinghamNow Editor Susie C. Spear received a first place award for local news coverage, a second place award for lede writing and a third place award for breaking news coverage.

The competition was judged by journalists from West Virginia.

Serving Rockingham County since May 2017, RockinghamNow is owned by Lee Newspapers, which also owns the Greensboro News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.
 
 
