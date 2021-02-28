RockinghamNow receives three awards from N.C. Press Association

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Press Association has announced awards for excellence to RockinghamNow in three categories for 2019-2020.
The bi-weekly publication garnered three honors this year in the Community News category's Division B for newspapers with a circulation between 3,500-10,000.
RockinghamNow Editor Susie C. Spear received a first place award for local news coverage, a second place award for lede writing and a third place award for breaking news coverage.
The competition was judged by journalists from West Virginia.