RockinghamNow wins NCPA awards for coverage of tubing tragedy, jail suicides, education coverage

RALEIGH — RockinghamNow won four awards in its division of weekly newspapers in the annual North Carolina Press Association contest.

Editor Susie C. Spear garnered three first place awards for general news reporting, beat news reporting and education reporting.

The general news award was for stories about the fatal Dan River tubing accident that claimed the lives of five members of one family on June 16, 2021. The tubers were killed when they floated from Draper over a low-head dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station in what was one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history.

For beat news reporting, Spear won honors for coverage of a series of deaths at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, three of which were ruled attempted suicides.

Spear's education reporting award was for coverage of the attempted ouster of Rockingham County Schools' former superintendent Rodney Shotwell.

Spear also won a third place prize for government reporting for coverage of controversy within the Rockingham County Board of Elections.

RockinghamNow is a sister paper of the Greensboro News & Record, which produces special sections for the paper and publications for the county.

The 2022 Eden Chamber Guide, produced by the News & Record’s Cindy Loman, Jennifer Brown and Tanya Roberts, won the NCPA's first place for niche publication in the advertising category of the largest daily newspaper division.

The awards were announced Thursday at a banquet in Raleigh. The contest period was longer than usual, running from Oct. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28 this year.