Rockingham's infection rate down to 5.3%, three deaths reported

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to stay in a safe range at 5.3% as reports of three new deaths came from the health department over the past week.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 120 residents in the county of roughly 91,000. The most recent deaths were in people ages 66, 81, and 79, according to Katrina White, spokesperson for the Rockingham County Department of Public Health. The victims died at home and their deaths were reported late to county officials.

On Friday, 7,784 residents of the county had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Around 27% of residents had been fully vaccinated, as of Friday, while the county has administered more than 51,000 vaccine injections, according to county health statistics. Hospitalizations continued a slow climb to 61 on Friday, up from 59 earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Cone Health and Rockingham County Schools nurses continued their efforts to vaccinate those 12 and older through the Rockingham County School District’s high school-based clinics.