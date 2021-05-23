Rockingham's infection rate down to 5.3%, three deaths reported

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to stay in a safe range at 5.3% as reports of three new deaths came from the health department over the past week.
So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 120 residents in the county of roughly 91,000. The most recent deaths were in people ages 66, 81, and 79, according to Katrina White, spokesperson for the Rockingham County Department of Public Health. The victims died at home and their deaths were reported late to county officials.
On Friday, 7,784 residents of the county had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Around 27% of residents had been fully vaccinated, as of Friday, while the county has administered more than 51,000 vaccine injections, according to county health statistics. Hospitalizations continued a slow climb to 61 on Friday, up from 59 earlier in the week.
Meanwhile Cone Health and Rockingham County Schools nurses continued their efforts to vaccinate those 12 and older through the Rockingham County School District’s high school-based clinics.
“Our parents and community have been very positive,’’ said Stephanie Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety for RCS. “We truly hope our families will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity! We believe this will help our students be more safe and also increase instructional time. If they obtain their vaccine- they will not have to quarantine,’’ Ellis said, explaining such quarantine is required by the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health And Human Services.
“We believe this is a great step to ensure safety for our students and our staff,’’ Ellis said of the free shots which are optional and require parental consent.
“While we recognize this is personal choice, we hope our families and students will take advantage of this great opportunity! We had many people grateful for these clinics we have set up for students!’’
To obtain a consent form for your child, link to: http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM.
Ellis reminds that the high school-based clinics are also open to any members of the community and any interested staff who have not yet received their vaccine.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, the school district and Cone Health staff have coordinated second shot appointment for all who receive first shots.
Here is the schedule of upcoming clinics at the high schools: http://bit.ly/RCSStudentVACCINE.
Other outlets for vaccines for 12-plus age group
In another similar vaccine campaign, Cone Health is offering vaccines to anyone age 12 and older at Greensboro and Burlington locations.
While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said in a news release.
Appointments may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.
Clinic sites are:
* Burlington—Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.
* Greensboro—Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Cone to offer J&J vaccine starting May 26
In other vaccine news, Cone Health officials announced on Tuesday that the health system will begin offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on May 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments must be made by phone by calling 336-890-1188, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.