Rockingham's new fire marshal has spent his career serving his community

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County’s new fire marshal, Anthony Crowder, believes having a firefighter in his home as a child probably was the greatest influence on his fire service career.

“It was just one of the things I always wanted to do,” he said.

His stepfather, Charles Dalton, was assistant chief at Ruffin Fire Department when Anthony was young and often went to the fire department together. Two years before graduating in 1991 from Rockingham County Senior High School, Crowder became a junior firefighter at the Ruffin department. As soon as he turned 18, he became a volunteer.

On Nov. 10, Crowder was named to his new position by Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

“We are excited to have Anthony join our emergency services team.” Cates said. “Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge from both municipal and county fire experience and has provided instruction in various fire curriculums to many fire departments in the county. He is also a certified paramedic who can further assist with critical calls for service.”

Crowder replaces William Lingle, who accepted a position with another agency.