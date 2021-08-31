Rockingham's two oldest WWII veterans die at 101

“You are a true hero,’’ Hommeril said. “You will be our hero forever. We, the French, will never forget what you helped do to restore our freedom. And today we remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades who rest on French soil. They will remain forever in our hearts. Your example gives us inspiration for the future and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come.’’

“I want to thank the French government,’’ Prewitt said during the ceremony, during which he was toasted with champagne. “I didn’t feel that I was any more entitled to it than many, many others ….’’

Prewitt began working with the Office of Workers’ Compensation with the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., in 1940. Drafted in 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Prewitt returned to work with the USDL in 1945. He ultimately became Deputy Commissioner Office of Compensation Programs.

For a second career, Prewitt managed a bowling alley in northern Virginia for 10 years. He moved to Eden in 2009 where he was active with community and veteran’s groups, the First Baptist Church in Eden and helped establish a senior center in Wentworth (WeCARE).