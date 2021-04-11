Rockingham's younger adults contract COVID-19 at highest rate

Wright’s analysis of patterns in infection rate in the county shows that new cases in residents aged 65 and up “are beginning to decline some.’’

Wright said there was an overall decline in the county’s cases during February he attributes to several variables: February being a shorter month, ice storms that kept people from socializing, and no major holidays.

Encouraging trends: hospitalization and death rates are down statewide and in Rockingham. By Friday, 66 patients were listed as hospitalized in the county of nearly 91,000, much lower than in past months when patient counts held in the 90s. The pandemic death toll stands at 99 for Rockingham.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 7,179 people in Rockingham have been diagnosed with the disease, county health records show.

On Friday, just over 38,000 county residents had been vaccinated, records showed.

Vaccinating homebound residents

Meanwhile, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health of Friday announced it will begin an outreach campaign to homebound individuals who need COVID-19 vaccinations.