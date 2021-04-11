Rockingham's younger adults contract COVID-19 at highest rate

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate is going in the wrong direction with younger adults leading new case counts, according to local health officials.
After seeing a pandemic low of 3.3% and holding below 4% in recent weeks, the rate had boomeranged to 4.5% on Friday, county health statistics showed.
While climbing, the rate is still beneath the 5% mark the Centers for Disease Contro considers safe for communities trying to manage the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus.
And Rockingham County is not alone as North Carolina sees an overall surge in cases in the last couple of weeks. On Friday, the state infection rate was at 4.6%, and the 14-day overall infection rate measured 5.4%, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bordering Guilford County has also seen its infection rate creep up to Friday’s 6.8% after enjoying a rate below 5% in recent weeks.
So who’s getting sick in Rockingham County during this new case hike? Folks between 17-32, health officials say.
“We are noticing younger and younger individuals that are COVID-19 positive cases,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “We will soon begin to target apartment complexes in outreach to target younger adults who may be less likely to vaccinate.’’
Wright’s analysis of patterns in infection rate in the county shows that new cases in residents aged 65 and up “are beginning to decline some.’’
Wright said there was an overall decline in the county’s cases during February he attributes to several variables: February being a shorter month, ice storms that kept people from socializing, and no major holidays.
Encouraging trends: hospitalization and death rates are down statewide and in Rockingham. By Friday, 66 patients were listed as hospitalized in the county of nearly 91,000, much lower than in past months when patient counts held in the 90s. The pandemic death toll stands at 99 for Rockingham.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 7,179 people in Rockingham have been diagnosed with the disease, county health records show.
On Friday, just over 38,000 county residents had been vaccinated, records showed.
Vaccinating homebound residents
Meanwhile, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health of Friday announced it will begin an outreach campaign to homebound individuals who need COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Rockingham County has an aging population, needing additional assistance for things many may take for granted. For instance, being homebound with the inability to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by our organization,’’ Katrina White, public information officer for the RCDPH said in a news release.
Indeed, nearly 19% of the county’s residents are 65 or older.
“Rockingham County Division of Public Health understands the importance of providing this invaluable service to members of one of our most vulnerable populations,’’ White said in the release. “In an effort to better serve our community, Rockingham County Division of Public Health will provide “in-home” vaccination services at no cost for those unable to participate in the clinics and/or other resources in the county.’’
To receive the service, county residents should complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Homebound Vaccination Request form. The form may be completed by the linking to https://forms.gle/nWJjnEBHt8juQGZ79 or by visiting the Rockingham County Human Services page at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/.
For more information and for assistance for those with no access to a computer, call 336-342-8140.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx or check with Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. Call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccines are also available through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at www.YourShot.org.