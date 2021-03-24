Rock's Public Health Director: Remain vigilant and get vaccine now

WENTWORTH — With more vaccines than demand over the weekend, Rockingham County on Monday decided to begin vaccinating members of Group 5, all individuals 16 and older, officials said.
The county joins Greene and Craven counties in moving forward with Group 5 ahead of the rest of the state.
The state’s infection rate on Tuesday was 5.8%, up from 4.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, 27,656, or roughly 30% of the rural county’s 91,000 residents, have had a vaccine, county health statistics showed on Tuesday. “You’d be surprised how many contacts these positive cases have as they have relaxed the mask wearing and congregated in large groups of unvaccinated people,’’ Wright said. “’Point of matter is — don’t go without vaccination because you want one vaccine over the other,’’ Wright said, noting all available vaccines are highly effective, whether manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. “Vaccinate sooner than later so we do not continue down the road of increased cases and potential contacts to positive cases,’’ Wright said.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree. Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if it’s possible for live virus to travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, a vaccinated person could well spread the highly contagious disease.
Hospitalizations down
Another measure of the county’s general success at tamping down the infection rate is the decrease in its hospitalizations.
For the past month, the number of inpatients from Rockingham has decreased from around 96 to Tuesday’s count of 74.
By the numbers
Meanwhile, the county reported 7,007 infections since the start of the global pandemic one year ago. Of that number, about 70% were in quarantine and recuperating while some 27% had recuperated. And since Friday, the county has recorded only 26 new cases, or fewer than seven per day.
Late reports of deaths
Over the past week, six deaths have been reported for Rockingham Countians, aged 67-97, according to county health officials.
There are numerous reasons for lags between the time of a death and the time that the county receives a death certificate, officials explained, noting that deaths that occur outside county limits must be processed elsewhere and mailed in.
The new death toll is 94. Five of the patients lived at home, while one was a resident of a long-term care facility, health officials said.
Vaccinations easy to access
The county’s vaccination campaign is operating steadily with the Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.
Around 30% of Rock’s 91,000 residents have been vaccinated as the state and county open up appointments for Group 4 individuals.
Beginning on March 18, members of Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 became eligible to be vaccinated. Ages 16 and above are eligible if they suffer from the following:
Asthma (moderate to severe)
Cancer
Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Cystic fibrosis
Diabetes type 1 or 2
A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
Liver disease, including hepatitis
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
Pulmonary fibrosis
Overweight or obesity
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
Those working in child care centers and pre-k to 12 schools
Vaccines continue to be offered locally and statewide to other eligible groups, including health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and frontline essential workers.
How Groups 1-4 may register for vaccines
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Rockingham or neighboring counties, according to state health officials.
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through and mass clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
In addition to the county health department, Rockingham County residents may look to Cone Health for vaccines at conehealth.com/vaccine.
People without internet access or email accounts should call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available, officials said.
County residents may also seek a vaccine through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden. UNC Rockingham encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.