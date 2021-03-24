Rock's Public Health Director: Remain vigilant and get vaccine now

The state’s infection rate on Tuesday was 5.8%, up from 4.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, 27,656, or roughly 30% of the rural county’s 91,000 residents, have had a vaccine, county health statistics showed on Tuesday. “You’d be surprised how many contacts these positive cases have as they have relaxed the mask wearing and congregated in large groups of unvaccinated people,’’ Wright said. “’Point of matter is — don’t go without vaccination because you want one vaccine over the other,’’ Wright said, noting all available vaccines are highly effective, whether manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. “Vaccinate sooner than later so we do not continue down the road of increased cases and potential contacts to positive cases,’’ Wright said.