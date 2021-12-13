Rocky Mount official has used his title to avoid paying utility bill — since 1999

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Thursday a bill that will make it a felony for public officials to financially benefit from their titles, going against some legislative Democrats and a North Carolina NAACP leader who opposed the legislation.
Legislators introduced the bill this year in response to a 2020 investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood that found a Rocky Mount City Council member hadn't paid his utility bill since 1999. That investigation also found that city officials broke rules and spent thousands of dollars inappropriately.
The councilman, Andre Knight, is Black, and then-North Carolina NAACP president Rev. Anthony Spearman called the legislation racist. Spearman implied that Wood, who has championed the legislation this year, had an "ulterior motive" for pushing it.
Knight, who owed more than $47,000 in utility bills, is also president of the Rocky Mount NAACP — one reason Spearman may have weighed in.
Cooper's move to sign the legislation, despite Spearman and other Democrats' opposition, comes after an unusually fierce and public debate among Democrats pitted Wood against 52 Democratic legislators who voted to oppose the measure. Cooper opted to back Wood and Republican sponsors of the legislation in their efforts to increase transparency in local government.
"Taxpayers deserve accountability and transparency from all public officials," Cooper said in a release.
In addition to criminalizing elected officials who use their position for their own personal financial gain, Senate Bill 473 will give the Local Government Commission more leeway to enforce that towns and cities conduct annual audits, as required by state law. If the state auditor investigated a municipality and issued a report with findings anytime after July 1, 2018, the commission can require that the municipality select a certified public accountant to conduct an annual audit.
As currently written, state law has no teeth to enforce municipalities follow that law, Wood said.
"There are council members who are not making their local governments get an audit done. Some are as late as eight years," Wood said in a committee hearing in late November. "There's no consequences to the council members for allowing this behavior to go on and on and on."
In that same committee hearing, Democrats peppered Wood and the bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, with questions. One Republican characterized Democrats' questioning as "cross-examining" the auditor.
One Democrat asked if the bill targeted the city of Rocky Mount. Another implied that it did and questioned Wood's motives for championing the legislation.
Barnes and Wood said the legislation does not target Rocky Mount, as there are numerous other towns across North Carolina with issues that will be addressed in the now-law.
"There has to be some consequences for these local government, local elected officials who are abusing their positions," Wood said.