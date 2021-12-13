Rocky Mount official has used his title to avoid paying utility bill — since 1999

"Taxpayers deserve accountability and transparency from all public officials," Cooper said in a release.

In addition to criminalizing elected officials who use their position for their own personal financial gain, Senate Bill 473 will give the Local Government Commission more leeway to enforce that towns and cities conduct annual audits, as required by state law. If the state auditor investigated a municipality and issued a report with findings anytime after July 1, 2018, the commission can require that the municipality select a certified public accountant to conduct an annual audit.

As currently written, state law has no teeth to enforce municipalities follow that law, Wood said.

"There are council members who are not making their local governments get an audit done. Some are as late as eight years," Wood said in a committee hearing in late November. "There's no consequences to the council members for allowing this behavior to go on and on and on."

In that same committee hearing, Democrats peppered Wood and the bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, with questions. One Republican characterized Democrats' questioning as "cross-examining" the auditor.