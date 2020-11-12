RoCo Artist Grants available; deadline Nov. 25

The Rockingham County Arts Council is offering grant funds to local artists who may be struggling due to the global pandemic.

The RoCo Artist Grant is available to individual Rockingham County artists and launched by the RCAC in an effort to respond with support to a diverse group of artists who may be facing hardship from the economic strain of the COVID-19 crisis.

Grant awards are available for up to $2,000 and will be made only to applicants living in Rockingham County.

The effort welcomes artists working across all disciplines and media who represent the diversity present in the county, but who may be underrepresented in the arts community.

For instance, applicants may work in music, pottery, sculpture, wood carving, performance, graphics, and film or other formats. Preference will be given to artistic work that focuses on or reflects the experience of the pandemic.

Generally, grants will be awarded to artists who have a particular project they wish to complete prior to December 31. Funds may be used to purchase equipment and materials and/or to cover personal expenses, such as rent and food, allowing the artist to take needed time to complete a project.The deadline for applications is Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

Questions about the application or the grant program may be directed to RCAC Executive Director Jenny Edwards at (336) 355-5783 or via email: director@rcarts.org.