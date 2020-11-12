RoCo Artist Grants available; Tune in for Webinar on Saturday

The Rockingham County Arts Council will present a webinar explaining the details of a grant fund opportunity for local artists. The RoCo Artist Grant is available to individual Rockingham County artists and Saturday's webinar will supply pointers on how best to apply.

The webinar is from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and may be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/962034687537179. Webinar leaders will also host a question and answer session during the virtual event.

The RCAC launched its Individual Artist Grant Program in an effort to respond with support to artists struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant awards are available for up to $2,000 and will be made to applicants living in Rockingham County.

The effort welcomes artists working across all disciplines and media who represent the diversity present in the county, but who are underrepresented in the arts community.

For instance, applicants may work in music, pottery, sculpture, wood carving, performance, graphics, and film or other formats. Preference will be given to artistic work that focuses on or reflects the experience of the pandemic.