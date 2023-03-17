Roe sees past Roe v. Wade and focuses on the people involved in the legal case. The audience meets Norma McCorvey, the real person behind the moniker of Jane Roe. Freedom of choice lies at the heart of the play, where personal interests and religious beliefs guide the moral compasses of Norma, her family, case attorneys, and social groups in the struggle to defend women’s reproductive rights. Although Roe premiered in 2016, Loomer continues with script updates that reflect present issues.

Guest director, Kristy Dodson, comments, “All of the characters in Roe force an audience to evoke radical empathy. They are humans that are ironic, authentic, hilarious, untrustworthy, hurtful, cold, even evil at times, but they are us.” Dodson’s work includes advocacy for artists with disabilities. Dodson deems disabilities as needed in telling honest stories, “The fear of our body’s fallibility is a dishonest story told to us literally everywhere. I am interested in audiences getting the opportunity to face that fear head-on.” UNCG’s production of Roe comments on important issues of individual rights and is sure to leave the audience empowered.

Roe will be performed in Sprinkle Theatre and runs March 24-25 at 7:30 pm, March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m., and March 30-April 1 at 7:30 pm. There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion for the performance held in person and as a Zoom event on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street. In Greensboro. The UNCG Theatre Box Office hours are Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Age Rating: PG-13

Content Advisory

This material is potentially sensitive. Roe deals with strong emotions, viewpoints, and themes surrounding the landmark Roe v Wade case and abortion. It contains strong profanity and graphic language, descriptions of sexual assault/rape, mentions of drug use, mentions of suicide, and systemic oppression. This play is intended for mature audiences and may be triggering for survivors.

