Rolling Ridge Round Up to raise funds for horse therapy for special needs youngsters Aug. 28

To contribute an item for the auction, contact Kathryn Davis at 336-613-7201 or text her.

There will be a quilt raffle with tickets for $1 each. Check out a photo of the quilt at the RRR website and join the Round Up event for the drawing.

To make a donation in advance of the event, mail checks to: Rolling Ridge Riding, Inc., 2426 Narrow Gauge Road, Reidsville, N.C., 27320.

Located on Narrow Gauge Road in Rockingham County, just outside of Reidsville, the operation has been providing help to youngsters in North Carolina’s north central Piedmont, as well as kids from southern Virginia, for 22 years and has provided an estimated $2.5 million in free services over that time.

RRR provides a Monday evening therapy ride for special needs children.

Every Saturday, RRR provides an Equestrian Team of special needs young people with equestrian skills to allow them to groom, tack up and ride horses safely. The team competes in approximately five horse shows per riding season, including participation in district and state championship horse shows in Raleigh with the 4-H program.

This year, Rolling Ridge came away from the 4-H championship show with two 4-H State Grand Champions and three Reserve Grand Champions.