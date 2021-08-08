Rolling Ridge Round Up to raise funds for horse therapy for special needs youngsters Aug. 28

REIDSVILLE — Rolling Ridge Riding, a horseback riding therapy center for children with special needs, is preparing for its annual fundraiser slated for Aug. 28 here.
The “Rolling Ridge Roundup” goal is to raise $45,000 needed for the non-profit to continue offering horseback riding therapies with its eight horses to youngsters from around the region.
The public is invited to attend the event at Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 1891 Bethlehem Church Road for a day full of music, riding, raffles, an auction, food, and a riders’ awards ceremony. The event will run from 4:30-7 p.m.
Rolling Ridge Riding provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services, along with basic educational tutoring, to special needs children free of charge via therapy- based horseback riding.
And since this year brings unique challenges with the continuing pandemic, RRR has scheduled its event, as well as an alternative location and time, in case the state implements COVID-19 guidelines that limit the number of people allowed to gather inside for the fundraiser.
The alternate location will be Eden Drive Inn at 106 Fireman Club Road in Eden. While the event date will remain Aug. 28, the alternate time will be 11 a.m.—2 p.m.
RRR will announce any change of location on its Facebook page or web page at www.rollingridgeriding.org.
To contribute an item for the auction, contact Kathryn Davis at 336-613-7201 or text her.
There will be a quilt raffle with tickets for $1 each. Check out a photo of the quilt at the RRR website and join the Round Up event for the drawing.
To make a donation in advance of the event, mail checks to: Rolling Ridge Riding, Inc., 2426 Narrow Gauge Road, Reidsville, N.C., 27320.
Located on Narrow Gauge Road in Rockingham County, just outside of Reidsville, the operation has been providing help to youngsters in North Carolina’s north central Piedmont, as well as kids from southern Virginia, for 22 years and has provided an estimated $2.5 million in free services over that time.
RRR provides a Monday evening therapy ride for special needs children.
Every Saturday, RRR provides an Equestrian Team of special needs young people with equestrian skills to allow them to groom, tack up and ride horses safely. The team competes in approximately five horse shows per riding season, including participation in district and state championship horse shows in Raleigh with the 4-H program.
This year, Rolling Ridge came away from the 4-H championship show with two 4-H State Grand Champions and three Reserve Grand Champions.