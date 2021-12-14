Ronnie's Country Store closes on Dec. 31

“It brings back a lot of childhood memories,” she said. “My grandfather had a small country store in Hubert, which is between Swansboro and Jacksonville. He didn’t do the ham, but he had the hoop cheese, and I still have the cheese holder from his store. This is kind of like reliving his little store.”

Sherian Lowery, 48, brought her grandmother Barbara Wardlow to the store on Thursday. Lowery said they were there to get “stuff you can’t find anywhere else.”

“We get ham chunks and use them to flavor beans,” she said. “My grandmother and grandfather, when I was much younger, brought me down here, and I have been coming ever since. I have introduced it to some other people, and now they come down here, too. The beans are in barrels, so you scoop out however much you want. Most places are prepackaged. A lot of people, when they were growing up, came to stores like this.”

Anderson talked about how customers get their ham cut any way they like it. One customer on Thursday, Frank Scriven, left his phone number at the store so they could call him when they get in a supply of ginger snaps that he’s been wanting to buy for his grandchildren.