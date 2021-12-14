Ronnie's Country Store closes on Dec. 31

The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
Ronnie Horton is retiring. While the business will reopen at a new location under a new owner in the coming year, the regulars can only hope the new store can live up to its reputation.
While every customer who comes into Ronnie’s inhales the deep, satisfying aroma of nostalgia, the line for the cash register that sometimes stretches all the way to the back of the store can attest that ham, beans, honey and other goodies are some of the strongest reasons that Ronnie Horton has stayed in business so long.
Not to mention the farm-fresh vegetables and fruits on the sidewalk. Or the bins of hard candy. Or the oodles of chocolate.
Horton wants to give more time to his family and his church, Freedom Baptist in Rural Hall.
“It is time,” he said. “I always knew that I would know when it is time.”
It’s been a long time coming. Horton is 73. He bought the store in 1994, when he was in his 40s and decided it was time to fulfill a long-standing ambition to have his own business.
The store was established by W.G. White in 1925, and operated almost 70 years on North Cherry Street, becoming a community institution in the process.
W.G. White & Co. survived the Great Depression, wars, the advent of modern supermarkets and a fire in 1969 that destroyed the building, which promptly reopened three days later in the brick building across the street that it has occupied ever since.
Horton was working for Paragon Food Center on Old Rural Hall Road in 1994 and made periodic trips to White’s store to buy items for the supermarket from what was then a wholesale division of W.G. White.
Horton had always wanted to run his own store. On one such visit he was talking with “Big Doug” White, the founder’s nephew and store owner.
“He asked me if I was satisfied working for Paragon, and I said no,” Horton said. “He said, ‘How would you like to have this one?’ We made a deal on a handshake right there, and I turned in my notice.”
Horton’s sons and wife Carolyn (now deceased) came over from Paragon too, and the family business was off and running. In fact, Horton’s sister Linda Bryant actually came to work a couple weeks before Ronnie and stayed 14 years, essentially working as an assistant manager. Son Brian still works at the store, although son Charles left for another job after 10 years.
The Hortons knew they had a reputation to uphold that the White family had built over the decades. But Ronnie Horton never had any second thoughts about taking over the business.
“They were so well-established that there was no doubt in my mind,” he said.
Horton made no changes to the store, and folks kept coming.
“A lot of them thought we were part of the White family,” Horton said.
On Dec. 9, it seemed as though every other customer was stopping and chatting with Horton, asking about his retirement plans, joshing him about how he won’t really be retired if he carries out his promise to help the new owners learn some of the ropes.
“I remember when Ronnie used to work at Paragon, a big old grocery store,” Melinda Noah said as she clutched a basket full of delicious food to mail to people out of town. Now 63, Noah remembers coming to the store when she was a girl.
“My daddy used to come here from church and buy fruits and nuts for church treats,” she said. “At Easter, my mom would cook country ham.”
Even when she moved to Cherryville in Gaston County for some years, Noah would come back from visits to Winston-Salem with food to give to people in her neighborhood.
A trip to Ronnie’s is “just like going back in time,” Noah said. “I will miss it.”
The people who still cook big Sunday meals have been a mainstay of the business over the years, Horton and some of those who work at the store said.
Larry Anderson, working in back with the hams, showed off boxes of trimmings and ham hocks. Those items are popular with many cooks, he said.
“These folks down here want stuff like that to flavor their beans with,” he said. “They come in just for that. They come here from Elkin and up in Virginia and come here because this is the only place they know they can get it, and know it is good.”
The COVID-19 pandemic changed some things about Ronnie’s Country Store. Formerly, the store was closed only on Sunday and Wednesday. But for some time now the store has been open only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week. Fewer people were working downtown. But business has been good, Horton said.
“During the pandemic, it is amazing how people have supported us,” he said. “Part of it is people cooking at home. They have come back to it. These good cooks are what have kept this store going for what will soon be 97 years. And ... people have found out how good that home cooking is. And a lot of them haven’t gone back to restaurants yet; they are still cooking at home. And the sales about bear that out.”
Jean Mowrey, visiting the store from Wilmington, looked around at the antique implements hanging on the wall, noting a scythe and a crosscut saw. She and her husband were at Ronnie’s on a visit to friends who had moved from Wilmington and discovered the Country Store.
“It brings back a lot of childhood memories,” she said. “My grandfather had a small country store in Hubert, which is between Swansboro and Jacksonville. He didn’t do the ham, but he had the hoop cheese, and I still have the cheese holder from his store. This is kind of like reliving his little store.”
Sherian Lowery, 48, brought her grandmother Barbara Wardlow to the store on Thursday. Lowery said they were there to get “stuff you can’t find anywhere else.”
“We get ham chunks and use them to flavor beans,” she said. “My grandmother and grandfather, when I was much younger, brought me down here, and I have been coming ever since. I have introduced it to some other people, and now they come down here, too. The beans are in barrels, so you scoop out however much you want. Most places are prepackaged. A lot of people, when they were growing up, came to stores like this.”
Anderson talked about how customers get their ham cut any way they like it. One customer on Thursday, Frank Scriven, left his phone number at the store so they could call him when they get in a supply of ginger snaps that he’s been wanting to buy for his grandchildren.
Ronnie’s mainstay ham was threatened in 1999 when an inspector from the N.C. Department of Agriculture shut down his meat-cutting operation, citing a reinterpretation of meat-cutting regulations. The result was a bill rushed through the General Assembly and signed by the governor, one that that allowed Ronnie’s and any other affected business to carry on as before.
The bill’s sponsor was Forsyth County’s own senator Ham Horton, who was no relation to Ronnie Horton, even if he did have the perfect name for such a bill.
On Thursday, Ronnie Horton was explaining how the new owners are not only buying his business and the store name, but are also buying all the antiques and pictures hanging on the wall, and even some of the shelving behind the counter so they can reproduce the country store as faithfully as possible in its new location in the old Woolworth Building.
Horton was telling everyone who learned about the closing to make sure and visit the new location when it opens sometime next year. He feels he has a stake in the future survival of the business, even though he won’t be the one running it.
“I want to see it go on, and so do the customers,” he said.
In the meantime, Lowery had advice for the period between Dec. 31 and the new store opening for regular customers.
“So everyone needs to stock up until they open up,” she said.