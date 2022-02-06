Rooster named ‘Cluck Norris’ terrorized NC shelter staff. They finally got rid of him

A rooster’s reign of terror at Union County’s animal shelter has ended after an extremely brave soul offered to adopt “Cluck Norris,” as the bird is known on social media.
Cluck surrendered his grip on the shelter on Thursday and staff did not mince words on getting rid of a chicken that had to be kept “in single cell housing” to protect his keepers.
“Cluck had a good run at the shelter and did his best to inspire chaos in spite of the love and care offered to him,” shelter staff wrote on Facebook.
“Normally, adopted animals leave the shelter with immunization records and other animal care related items. In ‘Cluck’s’ case, we sent him to his new home with an anger management referral, a self-help book, and an ankle monitor. Operations at the shelter have since returned to their normal, calm state.”
The shelter, located east of Charlotte, didn’t identify the person who adopted the chicken, but did share video of Norris in the lobby, impatiently waiting to be picked up.
His notoriety spread on social media after the Union County Sheriff’s Office posted a plea Wednesday for help on Facebook. The alpha bird was exhibiting all the attributes of a cock fighter — pacing, strutting, crowing and refusing to acknowledge that size matters in a brawl.
The sheriff’s office said they would release the bird to anyone who promised it would never come back.
“Seriously, someone come and adopt this rooster,” the office wrote.
“This rooster was affectionately given his new name after he was placed in animal general population and immediately began to establish his role as shelter kingpin. ... ‘Cluck’ is intimidating staff members by constantly ‘squawking’ hurtful insults.”
The post became a hot topic on social media, racking up 1,400 reactions and nearly 700 comments in two days, including one person who said the sheriff’s office should deputize the bird to fight crime.
Others joked it was a rare case of the jail trying to escape one of its inmates.
“Give him an arrest voucher and put him on a bus or plane,” Jo Newman Holbrook wrote.
“I know a guy who might want him. His name is Harland Sanders,” Eddie M. Helms posted, referring to the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.