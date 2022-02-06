Rooster named ‘Cluck Norris’ terrorized NC shelter staff. They finally got rid of him

A rooster’s reign of terror at Union County’s animal shelter has ended after an extremely brave soul offered to adopt “Cluck Norris,” as the bird is known on social media.

Cluck surrendered his grip on the shelter on Thursday and staff did not mince words on getting rid of a chicken that had to be kept “in single cell housing” to protect his keepers.

“Cluck had a good run at the shelter and did his best to inspire chaos in spite of the love and care offered to him,” shelter staff wrote on Facebook.

“Normally, adopted animals leave the shelter with immunization records and other animal care related items. In ‘Cluck’s’ case, we sent him to his new home with an anger management referral, a self-help book, and an ankle monitor. Operations at the shelter have since returned to their normal, calm state.”

The shelter, located east of Charlotte, didn’t identify the person who adopted the chicken, but did share video of Norris in the lobby, impatiently waiting to be picked up.