Rotary Tasting Extravaganza draws big crowd to downtown Madison

MADISON — More than 140 guests joined for the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club’s 15th Annual Tasting Extravaganza April 23 in historic downtown Madison to raise funds for the club’s numerous charity efforts.

The gala featured tasty food and fellowship at Bakery 1818, an event space and bakery at 100 W. Murphy Street.

Longtime Rotarian George Penn said the event was a welcome chance to socialize since COVID-19 restrictions have eased somewhat. “It was so nice to see the comradery of the people gathered after being apart for so long because of the pandemic,’’ Penn said.

Guests began the party at Bakery 1818, where they received a souvenir wine glass, noshed on sweet and savory finger foods and sampled regional wines and craft beers. The fundraiser, which opened onto the town and had party-goers visiting numerous businesses, was a benefit for the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department’s youth athletic programs, organizers said.

Sponsors and participating businesses included Red Oak Brewery, Southern Spirits, Tryon Wine, KALO Foods, represented by owner and the club’s acting president, Mike Cusato, Childress Vineyards and Autumn Creek, now known as Gioia Dellamore Vineyard. The Mayodan vineyard’s new owners are David and Laura Comer. Fare from Mustard Seed Café in Eden was a hit with their COVID-19 safe individual food servings and peanut butter cake.

Other downtown Madison participating establishments welcomed strollers from the party to partake of their special coffees, wines, hops and spirits and included: The Mad Bean, Gia Distillery, Hell on Horse Creek Brewing and Madison Cork. Madison Cork celebrated its grand opening by owner and Madison native Chris Angel.

A host of food trucks also accented the party and added to culinary variety. “We’d like to give a special thanks to Ronni’s Restaurant, To the Moon and Back Desserts, Bearded BBQ and The Big Cheese,” said Dixie Penn, a club member.

Among the outdoor culinary highlights was the Martin/Ziglar Foundation’s grilled chicken and pork chops. “And the party got started when Jammin’ G filled the air with his old school beach music tunes,” Penn said.

The popular silent auction was a success with a one night stay at Proximity Hotel, Charlie’s Soap goodies and more.

“This was the second year we hosted the event in downtown Madison,” said Penn, explaining the event had been held for 12 years at Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville. “Because of COVID, we needed social distancing last year. So many memories and successful events, we are blessed to have been there for so long and this year’s stroll through downtown Madison was a delightful experience,” Dixie Penn said.

“I love Rotary and serving in the community,” said Rotarian Dawn Stone, owner of New Dawn Realty, who was instrumental in selling the 50/50 Raffle tickets. The Tasting Extravaganza was like a reunion and a coming together for a good cause, Stone said.

Rotarian and Director of the Mayodan Art Center Ashley Simpson Hickok organized the evening’s art exhibit, which featured several local artists, including Amber Jackson, a young painter with Down Syndrome who plans to start her own art business called Amber’s Abilities one day. “I bought one of her paintings and have it hanging in my home. It just warms my heart,” Stone said.

Lindsay Pegg of Madison was the Rotary “road runner” of the event, checking on all guests at each establishment throughout the day.

Club member for 43 years, Tim Simpson of Madison said the party felt like being “let out into the pasture” — a sense of freedom since the pandemic. “This event always builds goodwill and better friendships,’’ said Simpson, father of Ashley Simpson Hickok.

“What better way to serve and give back than through Rotary, especially after watching my Dad all these years. Following in his footsteps, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s a happy thing to do,” Hickok said.

Among the local charities the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club supports are: Rockingham County United Way, Camp Carefree, Hospice of Rockingham County, Senior Citizens monthly breakfast at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, Salvation Army of Rockingham Countyand a Rotary scholarship program.

The club meets every Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Madison.