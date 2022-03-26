Royal Expressions to present artist Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO — Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet will present the third artist residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Creative Greensboro will host the artist residency “Revivalution” from April 11 to 24. It is the third residency that it has hosted in the Hyers Theatre.

“The Residency at the Hyers gives us an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to Greensboro and begin to rebuild our professional dance company,” said Princess Johnson, Royal Expressions founding director, said in Thursday's announcement.

“We hope this will propel us forward as we continue to strive to become a full-funded professional dance company for artists, students and the community at large." Johnson said.

The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations.

Creative Greensboro plans to announce the remainder of residencies for 2022 in the next few weeks.

This residency will include community workshops, master dance classes, live performances and collaborations with Black-led arts organizations and artists. Tickets for “Revivalution” are available at http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice.

In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff and marketing of residency activities.

The residency will serve as a return to the stage for Royal Expressions’ professional dance artists following a four-year hiatus.

It demonstrates the organization’s evolution to better serve artists of color and the community at large. Through the residency and its community events, Royal Expressions seeks to advocate for equitable funding and opportunities for Black artists.

Event Schedule

Master Classes

Cost: $12.

• Lyrical Contempo and Repertoire - Self-Love: 7:30 p.m. April 11. Open to intermediate and advanced dancers. Taught by a dance company member.

• Contempo Jazz and Repertoire – Manifestation: 6 p.m. April 12. Contemporary and jazz fusion dance class with some ballet basics taught by Johnson.

• Afro Fusion and Repertoire: 7:30 p.m. April 13. A fast-paced class rooted in African dance-inspired movement and featuring music and words of Nina Simone.

Community Workshops

Free; registration required.

• Every Woman: 6 p.m. April 11. A dance workshop to uplift, inspire and empower women.

• (Mis)Conception: 7:30 p.m. April 12. A healing experience open to couples experiencing infertility and miscarriages. Includes journal writing, movement and connecting with others.

• Dare To Dream: 6 p.m. April 13. A workshop helping children ages 9-14 realize their dreams through writing, movement and open dialog.

Screening

Cost: $12.

• Revivalution Dance Film: 7 p.m. April 14. A collection of short films produced by Legacy Company members during the pandemic to keep the organization connected, happy and safe.

For more information about “Revivalution” and Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, visit www.royalexpressions.org or contact Johnson at 336-944-6146 or princess@royalexpressions.org.

For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

For more information about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.