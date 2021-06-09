RPD arrests one man in connection with May 31 Food Lion armed robbery

REIDSVILLE — Police on Saturday arrested Jeremiah Council, 19, in connection with the May 31 armed robbery of the Way Street Food Lion here in which three armed men escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Council, of Reidsville, is charged with common law robbery, failure to appear, and probation violation, according to a news release from Reidsville Police Department spokesperson Sarah Hardin.

The robbery suspects, who brandished two guns, were caught on security camera footage entering the store and demanding cash at around 11 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Authorities are still seeking the other men involved and ask that the public come forth with any information about the identities and whereabouts of the other suspects pictured in surveillance photos.

To share a tip, call Lt. Haley with the RPD at 336-347-2341. Or to leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects, may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, police said.