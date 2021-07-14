RPD leaders tell Reidsville Kiwanis how police battle opioid crisis

REIDSVILLE — Sarah Hardin, Crime Analyst/Media Specialist with the Reidsville Police Department, was the guest speaker at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club on July 8 where she presented information about the RPD’s new program, Post Overdose Response Team, or PORT.

The PORT initiative is a year old and was designed to address the opioid crisis in the Reidsville area. Overdoses and opioid use are on the rise in Reidsville and throughout Rockingham County, officials report.

The goal of the PORT team is to help get people who are addicted to opioids into treatment facilities, Hardin said. The program involves members of the RPD, community stakeholders and local agencies.

In 2020 there were 34 overdoses, 14 PORT contacts and 6 overdose deaths in the area, Hardin said. She presented a Power Point slide show to illustrate through mapping where most overdoses have occurred in Reidsville and in other parts of the county.