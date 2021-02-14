RPD needs help finding arsonist caught on tape torching FADE IT barbershop

REIDSVILLE — Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department have released security camera footage that shows an unidentified man pour a flammable liquid across the front of FADE IT barbershop Jan. 23 before setting fire to the popular downtown business.

The videotape shows a man being dropped off near the shop by an unknown driver of an SUV.

Now, Reidsville Fire Marshal Joshua Farmer and police are asking for help identifying the culprit.

The fire, which took place at about 2:06 a.m., gutted the two-stylist shop at the corner of SW Market and Gilmer Streets within a couple of hours.

A police officer on a routine patrol of downtown noticed flames and smoke coming from the two-story brick building and called it in, authorities said.

The shop was run by master barbers Kamal Wilson and Kimble Slice.

A charred barber's chair and burned photos and magazines littered the floor the morning after the blaze. The barbershop was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured, police said.