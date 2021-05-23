RPD needs help identifying witnesses to fatal hit and run

REIDSVILLE — Police need help identifying witnesses to a fatal hit and run accident on Barnes Street here May 9.

A driver struck and killed Wesley Pruitt, 57 in the 1200 block of Barnes Street at around 12:46 a.m., a police spokesperson said in a news release.

Video surveillance shows the driver fleeing the scene. The video also shows witnesses to the crime, and the RPD asks that those individuals contact investigators with any details about the incident they have.

Investigators have provided a version of the video that has been slowed down so that it may be more easily scrutinized by viewers. Find it on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/R1m_MM32wX8.

Reach RPD’s Capt. Coates at 336-347-2373 or to leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, the release said.

