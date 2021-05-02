RPD searches for Eden Albright couple, alleges sex crimes against minor

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department are searching for Timothy Lee Albright, 37, and Chelsea Lang Albright, 22, both of Eden, in connection with sex crimes against a minor.

Timothy Albright is wanted for statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Chelsea Albright is wanted for aiding and abetting statutory sexual offense with a child and aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a minor.

Privacy laws prohibit police from releasing the names of victims who are minors.

Police ask that anyone with information about their whereabouts contact the RPD’s Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341 or investigator Menard at 336-347-2305.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.